OPTAVIA® Hosts New Digital Experience, OPTAVIA Together Live

BALTIMORE, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, hosted a new, live broadcast event experience, OPTAVIA Together Live, replacing its traditional in-person convention which was cancelled due to the global pandemic. The international event, streamed July 24 –26, attracted more than 50,000 registrants from across the globe. The event offered Coach-led educational sessions and panel discussions about the company's mission to offer the world Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. The presentations generated more than 140,000 views on Facebook, as Coaches hosted watch parties and live events on social media.

"While this year's event looked different from years past, its purpose remained steadfast," said Dan Chard, Chief Executive Officer of Medifast. "At a time when our Coach Community is unable to gather in-person, we are more together than ever. Throughout my career, I have never seen a group of people accomplish so much and be so driven to help transform lives. We believe that drive, combined with a large addressable market and industry-leading products and services, make Medifast well-positioned to drive long-term, sustainable growth."

Medifast has nearly tripled its revenue since it introduced OPTAVIA in 2016 and restructured its business to focus on an integrated coach model. This unique approach redefines direct selling by combining the best aspects of the industry's model, while eliminating those dimensions that have typically challenged other companies. OPTAVIA's radically different approach to health is unique, and to date, has impacted the lives of more than 1.5 million people.

"OPTAVIA is a highly effective lifestyle solution driven by a dynamic, fast-growing community of motivated, like-minded people who share a passion for promoting health and wellness," continued Chard. "We will continue to put Coaches at the forefront of our strategy, as we impact more lives and solidify Medifast's spot as a leader in the global health and wellness category."

Medifast will announce financial results for the second quarter which ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The call will broadcast live over the internet hosted at the Investor Relations section of Medifast's website at www.MedifastInc.com and will be archived online through August 19, 2020. In addition, listeners may dial (855) 560-2579.

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on nearly 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of thousands of independent OPTAVIA Coaches teach Clients to develop holistic healthy habits through products and clinically proven plans, the Habits of Health® Transformational System and comprehensive support from a community of like-minded people. In 2019, Medifast expanded the OPTAVIA movement globally, beginning with the Asia-Pacific region. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and was named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019 and Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2016 and 2017. For more information, visit www.MedifastInc.com or www.OPTAVIA.com.

This release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements are based on present circumstances and on Medifast's predictions with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences and timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Such forward-looking statements, including any statement of the plans and objectives of management for future operations and forecasts of future growth and value, are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and Medifast assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

