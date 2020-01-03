Opte Precision Skincare Returns To CES 2020
Breakthrough Beauty Technology Coming to Market in Summer 2020
Jan 03, 2020, 09:00 ET
CINCINNATI, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&G Ventures, the startup studio within Procter & Gamble, is excited to return to CES 2020 to showcase the development of Opte Precision Skincare System, the first personalized handheld inkjet printer to instantly make the appearance of skin's hyperpigmentation disappear and fade spots over time. Bringing smart technology to beauty, Opte is creating a new category of at-home precise skincare solutions, set to go to market in Summer 2020. Opte scans, detects, and corrects hyperpigmentation with precision application to reveal the natural beauty of skin.
Opte Precision Skincare System first debuted at CES 2019, where the device received an overwhelming response and four "Best Of" awards. This year, Opte will return to CES as a prestigious Innovation Award Honoree to offer an inside look at how the device has progressed, introducing the below updates:
- Opte is now 70% less expensive
- Opte can process skin images 30% faster
- Opte has an improved user interface and upgraded OLED display
- Opte is more portable and adds connectivity to assure a better user experience
The Opte wand scans the skin with an enhanced digital camera that captures 200 frames per second and instantly analyzes each image using a proprietary algorithm to detect tonal imperfections not visible to the human eye. Using input from the algorithm, Opte precisely prints via a new-to-the-world, custom thermal inkjet printer and cartridge, depositing picolitre droplets of Spot Optimizing Serum on target areas until there is a perfect color match with the surrounding skin tone. Correcting in real time, Opte also faces the appearance of sun damage and hyperpigmentation spots over time.
About Procter & Gamble:
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://us.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.
SOURCE Procter & Gamble
Share this article