Opte Precision Skincare Returns To CES 2020

Opte Precision Skincare System first debuted at CES 2019, where the device received an overwhelming response and four "Best Of" awards. This year, Opte will return to CES as a prestigious Innovation Award Honoree to offer an inside look at how the device has progressed, introducing the below updates:

Opte is now 70% less expensive

Opte can process skin images 30% faster

Opte has an improved user interface and upgraded OLED display

Opte is more portable and adds connectivity to assure a better user experience

The Opte wand scans the skin with an enhanced digital camera that captures 200 frames per second and instantly analyzes each image using a proprietary algorithm to detect tonal imperfections not visible to the human eye. Using input from the algorithm, Opte precisely prints via a new-to-the-world, custom thermal inkjet printer and cartridge, depositing picolitre droplets of Spot Optimizing Serum on target areas until there is a perfect color match with the surrounding skin tone. Correcting in real time, Opte also faces the appearance of sun damage and hyperpigmentation spots over time.

