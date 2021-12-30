Opteev’s ViraWarn Shows Near 100% Efficacy at Instantly Detecting COVID-19 in the Air

BALTIMORE, Md., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore-based Opteev Technologies, Inc. on Thursday in a joint release with a National Institutes of Health (NIH) supported laboratory said the final analysis of its COVID-19 detection device , ViraWarn, showed near 100% efficacy at instantly detecting COVID-19 in the air. Lab data provided by the NIH-supported laboratory supports Opteev's ViraWarn device can instantly detect COVID-19 as well as Omicron and all COVID-19 variants.

Opteev will be announcing its full line of ViraWarn detection products at CES 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday January 5th, which will include personal diagnostic breath analysis devices as well as room monitoring devices to ebb the flow of the pandemic.

Opteev's CTO and Co-Founder, Dr. Biplab Pal, said, "The data from the NIH lab supports all of our own internal findings. ViraWarn will be a game-changer in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. No more painful irritating swabs, no more waiting for results…people can instantly screen themselves before entering a group gathering or after leaving a restaurant or public space…children will be able to screen themselves when they come home from school or before visiting grandma's house. Our ViraWarn technology will finally create a return to normalcy in society and save countless lives in the process."

The NIH-supported lab's certificate of testing and summary of findings will be posted on Opteev's website: www.virawarn.com .

About Opteev Technologies, Inc.

Opteev makes your world safer with its ViraWarn line of instant COVID-19 detection products. ViraWarn gives you your freedom back, again, providing total peace of mind and a return to normalcy. ViraWarn makes the unknown known, instantly. For more details, visit www.virawarn.com.

