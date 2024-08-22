Optellum showcases AI-powered precision lung interventions at AABIP 2024

OXFORD, United Kingdom and CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optellum Ltd (Oxford, UK) has announced it will showcase how AI, when combined with advanced robotics and imaging devices, can enable precision biopsy and improve patient outcomes. This pioneering integrated product concept will be presented at the American Association of Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (AABIP) 2024 Annual Conference in Charlotte, NC, from 22nd to 24th August. Attendees can see how Optellum AI solutions can accelerate the growth of robotic-powered programs and enhance precision lung cancer care at AABIP booths #7A (Optellum) and #26 (GE Healthcare).

Lung cancer often shows no symptoms until a late stage when treatment options are more limited, and outcomes are poor. However, continuous and automated analysis of the approximately 90 million CT scans US patients receive every year, such as emergency room scans and cardiac studies, could enable an "early detection system" before any symptoms appear. Optellum Virtual Nodule Clinic, the first FDA and CE-MDR-cleared decision support for early-stage lung cancer, integrates a Patient Discovery AI, which uses Natural Language Processing, with a clinically validated Lung Cancer Prediction (LCP) score based on imaging AI/Radiomics and deep-learning neural networks. The combination assists clinicians in identifying at-risk patients across a health system and prioritizing those at the highest risk for follow-up interventions such as biopsies.

Minimally invasive endobronchial biopsies, using robotic bronchoscopes under advanced imaging guidance, are state-of-the-art in lung tissue diagnosis. Combining such devices with the power of Optellum's Virtual Nodule Clinic AI platform will transform the precision, speed, and efficiency of the lung cancer care pathway. Nodule programs powered by Optellum's AI platform have been shown to efficiently increase the volume of patients [1] and enable clinicians to make more informed decisions about which small nodules require intervention [2]. This powerful combination of intelligent AI software, imaging, and biopsy devices can enable improved patient outcomes through more accurate diagnoses and workflow efficiencies.

Dr. Michal Senitko, Associate Professor of Interventional Pulmonology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, commented: "The Optellum Virtual Nodule Clinic has greatly enhanced our ability to diagnose patients with small lung tumors. The AI platform efficiently drives more at-risk patients to be biopsied with confidence, leveraging robotic bronchoscopy under 3D fluoroscopic guidance on the right patients."

"We are thrilled to enable interventional pulmonologists using advanced bronchoscopy platforms to grow their programs through Optellum AI-powered early diagnosis and precision intervention," said Václav Potěšil, PhD, Founder & Chief Business Officer at Optellum. "Our goal is to move beyond early lung cancer diagnosis alone, to build an AI-powered lung "operating system" that drives the right patients into the right minimally invasive therapies, saving thousands of lives."

Optellum is a commercial-stage lung health company providing artificial intelligence decision-support software that assists physicians in early diagnosis and optimal treatment for their patients. The company was founded so that every lung disease patient is diagnosed and treated at the earliest possible stage when the probability of better health outcomes is highest. The Oxford-based medtech company has been the first to achieve FDA 510(k) clearance and reimbursability for US Medicare patients under CMS New Technology APC for the application of AI decision-support software in lung cancer diagnosis. It has since announced strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, and many other top biopharma and medtech companies, while Virtual Nodule Clinic has been implemented in healthcare systems across the USA and Europe. Optellum has headquarters at the Oxford Centre for Innovation in Oxford, UK, and a US office at the Texas Medical Center. For more information, visit optellum.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

