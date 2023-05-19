Optellum's Clinical Partners Present at ATS International Conference 2023

Clinicians from top US healthcare centers demonstrate the benefits of AI-assisted early lung cancer diagnosis at this year's American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optellum, a medtech company that provides a ground-breaking AI platform to diagnose and treat early-stage lung cancer, is attending this year's American Thoracic Society International Conference in conjunction with three prominent American healthcare institutions. Physicians from each of these institutions will demonstrate how integrating Optellum Virtual Nodule Clinic into their clinical workflows offers benefits for both patients and providers.

Attendees at the conference can learn more about the application of the Optellum Virtual Nodule Clinic at these three scheduled sessions:

May 22 , 4:15pm — Oral presentation by Dr. Caroline Godfrey , General Surgery Resident at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, "The Use of Rapid On-site Evaluation During Navigational Bronchoscopy for Peripheral Pulmonary Lesions: A Cost Effectiveness Model"



May 24 , 8am — Poster discussion session with Dr. Christina Bellinger and Dr. Travis L. Dotson of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, "Identifying Patients with Pulmonary Nodules from CT Radiology Reports Using Natural-Language Processing (NLP)"



May 24 , 8am — Poster discussion session with Dr. Roger Kim and Dr. Anil Vachani of Penn Medicine, "Theoretical Net Benefit of a Radiomics-Based Computer-Aided Diagnosis Tool for Risk Stratification of Pulmonary Nodules"

The work at Vanderbilt Health demonstrates the cost-effectiveness of the AI platform, which was assigned CPT code 0721T in 2022 to facilitate health insurance claims for patients. At Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Dr. Bellinger and her colleagues have been using the innovative system along with robotic bronchoscopy to help better prediction and diagnosis of lung cancer. Dr. Anil Vachani was the lead investigator for Optellum's FDA clearance, the first of its kind achieved in 2021, and his work with Dr. Kim showing that clinical decision making is better if the AI tool is incorporated into radiology or pulmonology practice was published in Radiology in 2022.

Optellum Virtual Nodule Clinic is in use at other leading hospitals in the US and being rolled-out in a government-funded widespread screening trial in the UK's National Health System (NHS). The company was named as one of the 150 most promising digital health companies of 2022 by CB Insights.

About Optellum Virtual Nodule Clinic

Lung cancer is among the most common types of cancer and the leading cause of cancer deaths in the world, according to the American Lung Association. The current worldwide five-year survival rate is 20 percent, primarily because most patients are diagnosed after the disease has progressed to an advanced stage. However, the survival rate for small tumors treated at Stage 1A is up to 90 percent, a disparity that highlights a critical need for diagnosis and treatment at the earliest stage possible.1

One of the best opportunities for early diagnosis of small, pre-symptomatic lung cancers is presented by the two million patients in the United States every year whose lung nodule is identified incidentally during chest CT scans ordered for other reasons, such as during an emergency department visit or cardiac event.

Optellum is the leader in AI-enabled lung cancer diagnosis, and the first and only medtech company to attain FDA clearance, CE-MDR in the EU, and UKCA in the UK for its software platform Virtual Nodule Clinic. This first-of-a-kind platform can help physicians identify and track at-risk patients so that they can biopsy concerning lesions early and start treatments sooner to improve the outcome of patients' care.

About Optellum

Optellum is a commercial-stage lung-health company providing artificial intelligence decision-support software that assists physicians in early diagnosis and optimal treatment for their patients. The company was founded so that every lung disease patient is diagnosed and treated at the earliest possible stage, when the probability of better health outcomes is highest. In 2021, the Oxford-based medtech company achieved FDA 510(k) clearance for the application of AI decision-support software in lung cancer diagnosis, and has since announced strategic partnerships in the USA with GE Healthcare and the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson, while the Virtual Nodule Clinic has been implemented in leading healthcare systems across the USA. Optellum has headquarters at the Oxford Centre for Innovation in Oxford, United Kingdom and a U.S. office at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit optellum.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media contact

Tim Cox | Tyto PR for Optellum | [email protected]

1 AJCC Lung Cancer Staging manual (7th edition)

SOURCE Optellum