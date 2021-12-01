Optevo Begins Process of Securing Series A funding

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optevo is proud to announce the initiation of the process to engage technology Venture Capital firms to secure Series A funding.

The company's digital workplace productivity platform solution extends well beyond new remote work by empowering personal productivity and team collaboration through an easy-to-use adaptive work management platform that enables organizations to adapt to how employees work, thus empowering productivity regardless of work style.