Optevo Launches Adaptive Work Management Platform

With this new product release, Optevo has created a hybrid environment that empowers your team to augment personal productivity using just the right resources. We cut the clutter and create a space that allows for easy collaborations, adaptable work styles, time and resource-efficient communication methods.

"We are aggressive about our growth, but we are not a company that chases growth at all costs," CEO Andre William says. "We want to build a company that makes an impact on the way that people work for organizational sustainability and employee experience."

This new tool will be a significant competitive advantage for companies in the now ubiquitous digital workplace.

About Optevo

Optevo helps both individuals and teams get work done by simplifying how and when a workforce engages in getting that work done. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA, customers rely on Optevo's cloud-based software solution to manage everything from organizational initiatives, product launches, customer engagements to mission-critical governmental multi-disciplinary campaigns. Optevo empowers the basics of great teamwork, work culture, and customer engagement by removing the complexity of communication and collaborative work. For more information, visit www.optevo.com .

SOURCE Optevo