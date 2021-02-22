Optex Announces 12 Channel Bridge That Simplifies Visual Verification

Aimed primarily to monitored alarm systems, the solution provides central station operators the ability to visually verify alarm threats within seconds, and respond accordingly. When installed and maintained properly, this system can eliminate 100% of false dispatches and dramatically increase customer satisfaction and retention. The solution allows the operator to share video alarm event with the site emergency contacts to validate or dismiss the alarm.

The CKB-312 allows the integrator to pair up to twelve cameras with twelve sensors for visual verification of events. It simplifies the installation for larger sites using a single device to transmit twelve event driven cameras feeds. Installing the CKB312 as an alarm panel module, is a cost-effective way to add video to existing intruder systems, using the legacy equipment and to build new visual verified security systems.

In addition, a smart-phone App is available, allowing end users the option to have a professionally installed and self-monitored visual verification solution.

"The 12 channel Bridge perfectly complements the existing 4 channel Bridge and gives more options to the installer. Offering a cost-effective solution to add video to monitored alarm systems increases the benefits significantly to the end users. Integrators can confidently bring the security solution outside by adding external intrusion sensors to deter any break-ins," says Rob Blair, CEO of Optex Inc.

About Optex

Optex Co., Ltd, is a global leader in indoor and outdoor security sensors, including hardwired and wireless outdoor detectors and photobeams, specialized sensors to trigger CCTV systems, and a one-of-a-kind Class-1 laser detector for high security applications. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Otsu, Japan, with sales and marketing subsidiaries worldwide, Optex also provides sensor solutions for access control, industrial quality control and safety, and environmental monitoring.

About CHeKT

CHeKT is dedicated to making alarm dealers and central stations relevant and profitable in a changing world of end-user expectations, technology innovations, and changing city ordinances. Visit CHeKT.com for more information.

