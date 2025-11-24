Opti Raises $20M Seed to Redefine Enterprise Identity Security with AI-Native Automation

Opti is transforming Identity and Access Management (IAM) by giving security teams an AI engine that understands enterprise access at scale - turning complex identity decisions into precise, explainable, and instantly actionable insights

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Opti , the AI-native identity security platform, has secured $20M seed funding in a round led by YL Ventures, Mayfield Fund and Hetz Ventures, with participation from Squared Circle Ventures, LocalGlobe, Maple Capital and angel investor and cybersecurity trailblazer Shlomo Kramer. The funding will be used to accelerate product expansion and global growth.

Identity and access management is at the heart of every cybersecurity challenge - but just 50% of organizations rate their IAM tools and investments as effective, due to manual processes and limited adoption of advanced tools and automation.

Without automation, businesses struggle to manage a growing and complex range of identity-associated vulnerabilities. Research from McKinsey shows that automation in a cybersecurity context not only improves efficiency, but also enhances overall risk management. Additional studies focusing on critical infrastructure, for example, demonstrate that AI can increase threat detection by up to 98%. Opti brings these advances to identity security with a fully automated platform that cuts costs, saves time and reduces risk and vulnerabilities.

Opti introduces a new automated operating model for identity security, one where AI interprets identity risk, recommends least privilege decisions, and orchestrates clean, safe access across an enterprise. The platform's pre-trained AI models are built to understand identity context - setting a new benchmark for how identity-based threats are managed. By deploying domain-expert LLMs, trained on curated identity data and frameworks, Opti interprets complex relationships between users, systems, and access rights.

"Identity has evolved into a massive data ecosystem that enterprises struggle to control. Teams work incredibly hard, but they spend their time managing complexity instead of focusing on strategic opportunities," said Barak Perelman, CEO and Co-founder. "Opti gives them an intelligence layer that elevates and automates their capabilities - making identity operations faster, clearer, and safer."

"Opti is redefining how enterprises approach identity security. For too long, the space has relied on fragmented, manual, and outdated systems," said Yoav Leitersdorf, Managing Partner at YL Ventures. "Opti's AI-native IAM platform introduces a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to manage and mitigate identity risk. Their agentic technology delivers measurable impact by reducing complexity, saving resources, and strengthening enterprise defenses. We're proud to back their vision and partner with this exceptional team."

Opti's AI-Native platform analyzes thousands of data points and their business context to provide teams with ⁠real-time detection of identity vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and overprivileged access. In addition, it offers validated least privilege recommendations generated by domain-specific identity models. Opti's agentic AI orchestration continuously verifies access corrections with full human oversight and leverages compliance models to transform access and entitlements into straightforward user access reviews.

Built with complex identity infrastructures in mind, Opti is trusted by large enterprises across finance, retail, healthcare, and technology, sectors where identity context, risk reduction, and continuous compliance are mission-critical.

