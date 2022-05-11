Opti9 Announces Amazon Web Services Migration Services Competency

Achieving the AWS Migration Services Competency differentiates Opti9 for its technical proficiency and client success. Tweet this

"We continue to identify ways we can add value for our customers and improve their cloud journey. Our experience and people will drive our collective success," said Kyle Nelson – Opti9 CRO. "Our AWS Migration Services Competency assures our customers that we are experts in working with AWS migration projects, which will only add to the value that we provide. We are grateful for our continued relationship with AWS, and gaining this competency gives us even more credibility as a top cloud services provider in North America."

About Opti9

Opti9 is a technology consulting company focused on hybrid cloud solutions, digital transformation, data storage, DevOps, backup and recovery, compliance-driven migration, managed cloud services, and cloud-first application services.

About AWS

The AWS Cloud enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Partner Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

For more information, visit opti9tech.com.

SOURCE Opti9