Optibase Ltd. Announces Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Its Website

About Optibase

Optibase invests in the fixed-income real estate field and currently holds properties and beneficial interest in real-estate assets and projects in Switzerland, Germany and in Texas, Philadelphia, PA and Miami, FL, Chicago, IL, USA and is currently looking for additional real estate investment opportunities. Optibase was previously engaged in the field of digital video technologies until the sale of its video solutions business to Optibase Technologies Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of VITEC Multimedia in July 2010. For further information, please visit www.optibase-holdings.com.

Media Contact:

Amir Philips, CEO, Optibase Ltd.

011-972-73-7073-700

info@optibase-holdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Marybeth Csaby, for Optibase

+1-917-664-3055Marybeth.Csaby@gmail.com





