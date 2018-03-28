HERZLIYA, Israel, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ: OBAS) today announced that its annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2018, is available through its website (www.optibase-holdings.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).
About Optibase
Optibase invests in the fixed-income real estate field and currently holds properties and beneficial interest in real-estate assets and projects in Switzerland, Germany and in Texas, Philadelphia, PA and Miami, FL, Chicago, IL, USA and is currently looking for additional real estate investment opportunities. Optibase was previously engaged in the field of digital video technologies until the sale of its video solutions business to Optibase Technologies Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of VITEC Multimedia in July 2010. For further information, please visit www.optibase-holdings.com.
Media Contact:
Amir Philips, CEO, Optibase Ltd.
011-972-73-7073-700
info@optibase-holdings.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Marybeth Csaby, for Optibase
+1-917-664-3055Marybeth.Csaby@gmail.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optibase-ltd-announces-availability-of-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-through-its-website-300621192.html
SOURCE Optibase Ltd.
Share this article