Optibase Ltd. Announces Second quarter Results

HERZLIYA, Israel, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ: OBAS) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to revenues of $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Net loss attributable to Optibase Ltd shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $537,000 or $0.10 per basic and diluted share compared to net income of $1.8 million or $0.34 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2020.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 revenues totaled $6.9 million compared to revenues of $7.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net loss attributable to Optibase Ltd Shareholders for the period was $1.4 million or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.9 million or $0.37 per basic and diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Weighted average shares outstanding used in the calculation for the periods were approximately 5.2 million basic and diluted shares for each period.

As of June 30, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of $29.1 million, and shareholders' equity of $83.9 million, compared with $28.8 million, and $86.7 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2020.

Amir Philips, Chief Executive Officer of Optibase commented on the second quarter results: "This quarter our fixed income real estate rent has decreased compared to the second quarter of 2020 and we had a net loss of $537,000 compared to net income of $1.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, the decrease is mainly due to the sale of our portfolio in Germany during the second and the third quarters of 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, we generated NOI of $3 million compared to NOI of $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. In addition, for the second quarter of 2021, our Recurring FFO of $869,000 stayed stable compared to Recurring FFO of $862,000 for the second quarter of 2020." Mr. Philips concluded: "We will continue to work to maintain our operating results and to increase our financial stability."

ACCOUNTING AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

Non-GAAP Net Operating Income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is operating income, which, to calculate NOI, is adjusted to add back real estate depreciation, and amortization, general and administrative expenses and other operation expenses less gain on sale of operating properties. We use NOI internally as a performance measure and believe that NOI (when combined with the primary GAAP presentations) provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense item that are incurred at the property level.

We consider the NOI to be an appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measure to operating income because it assists management, and thereby investors, to understand the core property operations prior to depreciation and amortization expenses and general and administrative costs. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different overhead structures, with varying marginal impact to overhead by acquiring real estate, we consider the NOI to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or groups of assets.

The metric NOI should only be considered as supplemental to the metric operating income as a measure of our performance. NOI should not be used as a measure of our liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. NOI should also not be used as a supplement to, or substitute for, cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States).

Non-GAAP Funds from operation, or FFO, is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net income, which, to calculate FFO, is adjusted to add back depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated associates. We make certain adjustments to FFO, which it refers to as Non-GAAP recurring FFO or recurring FFO, to account for items we do not believe are representative of ongoing operating results, including transaction costs associated with acquisitions. We use FFO internally as a performance measure and we believe FFO (when combined with the primary GAAP presentations) is a useful, supplemental measure of our operating performance as it's a recognized metric used extensively by the real estate industry. We also believe that Recurring FFO is a useful, supplemental measure of our core operating performance. The company believes that financial analysts, investors and shareholders are better served by the presentation of operating results generated from its FFO and Recurring FFO measures.

We consider the FFO and Recurring FFO to be an appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measure to operating income because it assists management, and thereby investors, in analyzing our operating performance.

The metric's FFO and Recurring FFO should only be considered as supplemental to the metric net income as a measure of our performance. FFO (i) does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, (ii) is not indicative of cash available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to make distributions, (iii) is not an alternative to cash flow as a measure of liquidity, and (iv) should not be considered as an alternative to net income (which is determined in accordance with GAAP) for purposes of evaluating our operating performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Unaudited) Supplemental Financial Data A reconciliation of operating income to NOI is as follows:

Six months ended Three months ended

June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30

2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $ $ $

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP Operating income 2,278 5,498 1,163 3,789









Adjustments:







Real estate depreciation and amortization 1,981 1,759 1,001 888









General and administrative 1,583 1,512 847 712









Gain on sale of operating properties - (2,317) - (2,317)









Non-GAAP Net Operating Income NOI 5,842 6,452 3,011 3,072











A reconciliation of net income to FFO and Recurring FFO is as follows:

Six months ended Three months ended

June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30

2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $ $ $

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









GAAP Net (loss) income attributable to Optibase LTD (1,359) 1,894 (537) 1,777









Adjustments :







Real estate depreciation and amortization 1,981 1,759 1,001 888









Pro-rata share of real estate depreciation and

amortization from unconsolidated associates 1,463 1,644 737 817









Non-controlling interests share in the above

adjustments (652) (598) (332) (303)









Non-GAAP Fund From Operation (FFO) 1,433 4,699 869 3,179









Gain on sale of operating properties - (2,317) - (2,317)









Non-GAAP Recurring Fund From Operation

(Recurring FFO) 1,433 2,382 869 862



















Amounts in thousands









About Optibase

Optibase invests in the fixed-income real estate field and currently holds properties and beneficial interest in real-estate assets and projects in Switzerland, Texas, Philadelphia, PA, Miami, FL, and in Chicago, IL, USA and is currently looking for additional real estate investment opportunities. Optibase was previously engaged in the field of digital video technologies until the sale of its video solutions business to Optibase Technologies Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of VITEC Multimedia in July 2010. For further information, please visit www.optibase-holdings.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our marketing and operations plans. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made based on management's current expectations which involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, difficulties in finding suitable real-estate properties for investment, availability of financing for the acquisition of real-estate, difficulties in leasing of real-estate properties, insolvency of tenants, difficulties in the disposition of real-estate projects, risk relating to collaborative arrangements with our partners relating to our real-estate properties, risks relating to the full consummation of the transaction for the sale of our video solutions business, general economic conditions and other risk factors. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements in this press release, please refer to Optibase's most recent annual report on Form 20-F. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made herein.

Optibase Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Period Ended June 30, 2021

Six months ended Three months ended

June 30 June 30 June 30 June 30

2021 2020 2021 2020

$ $ $ $

Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited









Fixed income real estate rent 6,936 7,895 3,491 3,788 Cost and expenses:







Cost of real estate operation 1,094 1,443 480 716 Real estate depreciation and amortization 1,981 1,759 1,001 888 General and administrative 1,583 1,512 847 712 Total cost and expenses 4,658 4,714 2,328 2,316









Gain on sale of operating properties - 2,317 - 2,317









Operating income 2,278 5,498 1,163 3,789









Other Income 332 148 171 148 Financial expenses, net (854) (1,164) (255) (563) Income before taxes on income 1,756 4,482 1,079 3,374 Taxes on income (740) (105) (420) (447) Equity share in losses of associates, net (945) (942) (478) (535)



















Net income 71 3,435 181 2,392









Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,430 1,541 718 615 Net income (loss) attributable to Optibase LTD (1,359) 1,894 (537) 1,777









Net income (loss) per share :







Basic and Diluted ($0.26) $0.37 ($0.10) $0.34



















Number of shares used in computing earnings losses

per share







Basic 5,186 5,186 5,186 5,186 Diluted 5,186 5,186 5,186 5,186



















Amounts in thousands.









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020

Unaudited Audited Assets









Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 29,096 28,820 Restricted cash 681 835 Trade receivables, net 163 216 Other accounts receivables and prepaid expenses 2,338 569 Bonds related deposits 2,292 2,564 Total current assets 34,570 33,004





Long term investments:



Long-term deposits 97 98 Right-of-use assets 203 272 Investments in companies and associates 6,111 9,269 Total Long term investments 6,411 9,639





Real estate properties, net 182,568 192,054





Total assets 223,549 234,697





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current Liabilities:



Current maturities of long term loans and bonds 4,763 6,447 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other 4,377 4,144 Operating lease liabilities 146 166 Liabilities attributed to discontinued operations 2,061 2,061 Total current liabilities 11,347 12,818





Long term liabilities:



Deferred tax liabilities 14,549 15,095 Land lease liability, net 6,723 7,054 Operating lease liabilities 83 146 Long term loans, net of current maturities 106,900 112,923 Total long term liabilities 128,255 135,218





Shareholders' equity:



Shareholders' equity of Optibase Ltd 58,461 61,464 Non-controlling interests 25,486 25,197 Total shareholders' equity 83,947 86,661





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 223,549 234,697





