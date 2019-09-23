Optibase Ltd.: Appeal Filed Against the Court Decision to Deny Motion to Approve a Derivative Claim

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ: OBAS) (the "Company" or "Optibase") announces that further to its report dated June 18, 2019, that the Israeli Central (Lod) District Court (the "Court") denied the motion to approve the filing of a derivative claim against the Company's controlling shareholder, directors and CEO and against certain former controlling shareholders and directors, the Company was advised that on September 22, 2019, the claimant filed a petition appealing the Court decision.

About Optibase

Optibase invests in the fixed-income real estate field and currently holds properties in Switzerland and in Miami, Texas and Philadelphia, USA and is currently looking for additional real estate investment opportunities. Optibase was previously engaged in the field of digital video technologies until the sale of its video solutions business to Optibase Technologies Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of VITEC Multimedia ("Vitec") in July 2010. For further information, please visit www.optibase-holdings.com .

