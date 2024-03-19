Optic Systems Continues Winning Streak! Taking Home Two Prestigious Awards at the 2024 Jacksonville Venture Competition.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optic Systems, a leader in cutting-edge 360-degree video inspection technology, is proud to announce its recent success at the Jacksonville Venture Competition (JVC), where it was selected as the Winner of the 2024 Jacksonville Venture Competition and the 'Building the Future Award.' These accolades highlight Optic Systems' role as a major innovator in asset management, infrastructure, and urban development.

Optic Systems Wins Big at 2024 Jacksonville Venture Competition, Taking Home Two Awards! Post this Optic System, 2024 JVC Winner

Wesley Hunt, CEO of Optic Systems, expressed his gratitude and vision: "We are deeply honored by this recognition. These awards are not just a testament to our team's hard work but also a clear call to action. They reinforce our mission to revolutionize how the companies responsible for managing and inspecting sites can be more efficient, proactive, and sustainable as they prepare for the future."

Optic Systems' patented inspection system was pivotal in securing these awards, demonstrating the company's ability to significantly impact sectors like public works, home building, land development, property management, and commercial landscaping. By leveraging advanced technology, Optic Systems is set to drive progress and efficiency across these vital areas.

Looking ahead, Optic Systems is committed to utilizing its innovative solutions to address the challenges facing various sectors today. With a focus on sustainable growth, the company is eager to continue its trajectory of success and make a lasting mark on the industries it serves.

For more information about Optic Systems and its groundbreaking initiatives, please visit our website or contact Wesley Hunt, Co-Founder & CEO, at [email protected].

**About Optic Systems**

Established to transform industry practices through technology, Optic Systems specializes in 360-degree video technology and modular software solutions. By driving innovation and efficiency, the company aims to reshape cities, municipalities, and various sectors for a better tomorrow.

**About Jacksonville Venture Competition**

The Jacksonville Venture Competition is an annual event designed to foster a world-class startup ecosystem in Jacksonville. Featuring a live pitch competition, thought leadership presentations, and networking opportunities, it aims to spotlight and support innovative startups each March. For more information about JVC please visit their website at www.jaxvc.com.

CONTACT: Wesley Hunt – [email protected]

SOURCE Optic Systems