Optical Academy Celebrates Paterson Public School 8th Grade class with Donation of Graduation Essentials

While the world closed their doors during the peak of the pandemic, Optical Academy, headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, opened theirs to the community by offering their office space and computers to anyone who did not have the proper resources for remote learning. The company holds deep value in education and admires students, educators, and their families for adapting to the new ways of learning imposed upon them by effects of the pandemic. Optical Academy is devoted to not only providing extraordinary eyecare, but for being true leaders and taking care of their New Jersey community.

Optical Academy CEO, Abby Ayoub, demonstrates her appreciation to the community stating "I am compassionate on what our families and communities are going through in this pandemic. Many were not granted any resources other than what our schools could provide to them. Having partnered with NJEA over the past 9 years, we are given the opportunity to see hands-on what our students and educators are going through daily. It is with great gratitude and love that we can work together to help our graduating class and take one less burden off of them and their families".

Paterson Public School Number 3 educates many students living in homeless shelters in the City of Paterson. Ayoub expresses, "I simply can't imagine a homeless student graduating being asked to purchase their own cap and gowns. They deserve to be celebrated and enjoy this great achievement. They are my heroes". She continues by urging "all local providers to help in any way they can to support our little scholars and future community leaders".

Hanan Elherawi, a passionate Paterson Public School counselor, declared her deep gratitude to the company by expressing "During these times of financial hardship that many of us are going through, actions like these speak volumes about the true givers in our community." She goes on to thank the CEO on behalf of the entire 8th grade class, their educators, and parents.

