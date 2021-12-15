Optical Biometry Devices Market to Grow by USD 102.76 mn | AMETEK Inc. and Carl Zeiss AG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The optical biometry devices market size is expected to increase by USD 102.76 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%.

Market Challenges

Factors such as the dearth of skilled professionals may challenge the market growth. Technological advances in optical biometry have lowered the errors made by operators. A well-trained technician can prevent measurement errors and correct any changes that might have occurred during data capturing. There is a significant shortage in the number of ophthalmologists in low-resource countries. However, the number is increasing in high-resource countries. Hence, to reduce the gap between need and supply, eye care teams need significant training to carry out the required number of cataract surgeries and other eye surgeries. Also, the lack of skilled professionals will act as a challenge for the growth of the optical biometry devices market.

Company Profiles

The optical biometry devices market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including AMETEK Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., Metall Zug AG, NIDEK Co. Ltd., OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH, Optovue Inc., Santec Corp., Tianjin Sower Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., and Topcon Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the optical biometry devices market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the optical biometry devices market has been classified into three segments, namely SS-OCT-based optical biometers, OLCR-based optical biometers, and PCI-based optical biometers. The SS-OCT-based optical biometers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, by end-user, the market has been classified into three segments, namely hospitals, ASCs, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Optical Biometry Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 102.76 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMETEK Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., Metall Zug AG, NIDEK Co. Ltd., OCULUS Optikgerate GmbH, Optovue Inc., Santec Corp., Tianjin Sower Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., and Topcon Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

