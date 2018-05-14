Optical Brighteners Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2023

NEW YORK, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Optical Brighteners Market: Overview

Optical brighteners or OBA (optical brightening agents) are chemical compounds that are used to enhance the appearance of fabric or paper color, decreasing the natural yellowing of the products and make them appear cleaner.The most common compounds with this property includes stilbene, coumarin, diphenyl pyrazoline, dicarboxylic acid and cinnamic acid among others.



Optical brighteners find its major applications in textile, detergents, paper, cosmetics, plastics, and ceramics industry among others.Among the compounds stilbene holds the largest market share both in terms of revenue and volume.



In the application segment, detergents has acquired the largest market share and is expected to retain the position over the forecast period.



Global Optical Brighteners Market: Trends and Opportunities

The major drivers driving the global optical brighteners market includes growth in textile industry worldwide.Development of newer materials and fabrics which have improved brightness and enhanced properties is triggering market growth of optical brighteners worldwide.



In addition, growth of textile machinery industry in countries such as China, India, Italy, Taiwan, Turkey and Mexico among others drives the growth of optical brighteners market.Rising developments and innovations in these industries is fuelling market growth.



Growing cosmetics industry worldwide is another driving factor which is triggering market growth.OBA or the optical brightening agents are used in color cosmetics as they absorb light in ultraviolet and violet region of electromagnetic spectrum so that the material looks brighter and cleaner.



The growing cosmetics industry in turn boosting optical brighteners market as well.



Global Optical Brighteners Market: Key Research Aspects

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints and opportunities is included in the purview of the report.Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, thereby helping to understand the ongoing trends of the global market.



Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2023, along with offering an inclusive study of the optical brighteners market.



Global Optical Brighteners Market: Competitive Landscape

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global optical brighteners market across four broad geographic regions is included in the study.These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments as in the field of optical brighteners.



The market attractive analysis of the major application areas has been provided in the report, in order to offer a deep insight of global optical brighteners market.



Some of the major players in the global optical brighteners market are Deepak Nitrite Ltd. (India), BASF India, Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Daikaffil Chemicals India Limited (India), Khyati Chemicals Private Limited (India), Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd. (India), Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Limited (India), Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd. (India), BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (U.S), Archroma (Switzerland), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S), Blankophor GmbH& Co. KG (Germany), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), 3V Sigma, (U.S), Zhejiang Transfar Whyyon Chemical Co. (China), Shaanxi Research Design Institute of Petroleum and Chemical Industry (China), and Zhejiang Hongda Chemicals Co. Ltd.



Key Segments of the Global Optical Brighteners Market



Global Optical Brighteners Market by Chemical



Stilbene

Coumarin

Diphenyl Pyrazoline

Dicarboxylic Acid

Cinnamic Acid

Global Optical Brighteners Market by Application



Textile

Detergents

Paper

Cosmetics

Plastics

Ceramics

Global Optical Brighteners Market by Geography



North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America



