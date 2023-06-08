OPTICAL CABLE CORPORATION SCHEDULES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

News provided by

Optical Cable Corporation

08 Jun, 2023, 16:15 ET

ROANOKE, Va., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optical Cable Corporation (Nasdaq GM: OCC) ("OCC®") today announced that it will release its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 results on Monday, June 12, 2023. The second quarter results are for the three-month and six-month periods ended April 30, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should call (800) 579-2543 in the U.S. or (785) 424-1789 internationally, Conference ID: OCCQ223. For interested individuals unable to join the call, a replay will be available through Monday, June 19, 2023, by dialing (800) 839-6798 or (402) 220-6055. The call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.occfiber.com.

As in the past, OCC will answer questions from analysts and fund investors during the conference call. OCC also invites individual investors to submit questions in advance of the conference call. Questions should be submitted in writing to [email protected] by 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Company Information

Optical Cable Corporation ("OCC®") is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market and various harsh environment and specialty markets (collectively, the non-carrier markets) and also the wireless carrier market, offering integrated suites of high-quality products which operate as a system solution or seamlessly integrate with other components.

OCC® is internationally recognized for pioneering innovative fiber optic and copper communications technologies, including fiber optic cable designs for the most demanding environments and applications, copper connectivity designs to meet the highest data communication industry standards, as well as a broad product offering built on the evolution of these fundamental technologies.

OCC uses its expertise to deliver cabling and connectivity products and integrated solutions that are best suited to the performance requirements of each end-user's application. And OCC's solutions offerings cover a broad range of applications—from commercial, enterprise network, datacenter, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical and broadcast applications, as well as for the wireless carrier market.

Founded in 1983, OCC is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia with offices, manufacturing and warehouse facilities located in Roanoke, Virginia, near Asheville, North Carolina and near Dallas, Texas. OCC's facilities are ISO 9001:2015 registered and its Roanoke and Dallas facilities are MIL-STD-790G certified.

Optical Cable Corporation™, OCC®, Procyon®, Superior Modular Products™, SMP Data Communications™, Applied Optical Systems™, and associated logos are trademarks of Optical Cable Corporation.

Further information about OCC® is available at www.occfiber.com.

AT THE COMPANY:

Neil Wilkin                 

Tracy Smith

Chairman, President & CEO 

Senior Vice President & CFO

(540) 265-0690                       

(540) 265-0690

[email protected] 

[email protected]


AT JOELE FRANK, WILKINSON BRIMMER KATCHER:     

Aaron Palash                                       

Spencer Hoffman

(212) 355-4449 ext. 8603                     

(212) 355-4449 ext. 8928

[email protected]                   

[email protected]   

SOURCE Optical Cable Corporation

Also from this source

OPTICAL CABLE CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER OF 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

OPTICAL CABLE CORPORATION SCHEDULES CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2023 RESULTS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.