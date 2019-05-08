Optical Coatings Market Size Worth $25.64 Bn by 2025 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global optical coatings market size is expected to reach USD 25.64 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Growing solar industry and investments in aerospace and defense industry are the key market drivers.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, anti-reflective coatings product is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.6% from 2017 to 2025

In terms of revenue, reflective coatings segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period

Consumer electronics application led the global optical coatings market with a global market share of 31.5% in 2017

Europe is anticipated to reach 659.9 kilotons by 2025

In terms of revenue, Central and South America is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period. Rising construction activities owing to the recovery from economic recession are expected to propel construction industry in the region

Some of the key market players are Alluxa; Cascade Optical Corporation; Chroma Technology Corporation.; Inrad Optics; Optical Coatings Japan; PPG Industries, Inc.; VIAVI Solutions Inc. ; Schott AG; and Abrisa Technologies

Read 224 page research report with TOC on "Optical Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Anti-reflective, Reflective, Conductive), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Architecture, Solar), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/optical-coatings-industry

Wide usage in scientific and medical devices for screen displays is anticipated to augment the demand over the forecast period. Medical equipment industry was valued at nearly USD 6.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around USD 8.6 billion by 2020. Therefore, rising demand from solar, electronics, and medical sector is expected to drive the optical coatings market over the forecast period.

Rapid growth of consumer electronics sector in Canada, China, and India is expected to propel the demand for optical coatings over the forecast period. Owing to the presence of numerous large and small producers, Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for consumer electronics. The fast track task force in India, which is a body of Ministry of Electronics and IT, has planned to achieve about 500 million mobile phone production by 2019 worth about USD 46 billion. Moreover, shifting consumer preference toward smart technologies and smart touch displays is expected to propel the growth over the forecast period.

Extensive R&D and development of material and fabrication technologies are expected to have a positive impact on the industry. Growing demand for optical coatings for genetic analysis, biomedical, micro-optical systems, and sensors is expected to further drive the market.

Rising prominence of optical systems in defense sector is also anticipated to be a key driver for the growth in the forthcoming years. Increasing military spending by countries, such as U.S., India, and China is expected to bolster the product demand. For instance, U.S. allocated military budget worth USD 824.6 billion from October 2017 to September 2018. Therefore, steady growth in the military spending is likely to positively influence the optical coating market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global optical coatings market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Optical Coatings Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Anti-reflective



Reflective



Filter



Conductive



Electrochromic



Others

Optical Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Consumer Electronics



Solar



Medical



Architecture



Aerospace & Defense



Automotive



Telecommunication



Others

Optical Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Netherlands





Spain





Norway





Poland



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Singapore





Malaysia





Indonesia





Australia





South Korea





New Zealand





Thailand



Central & South America



Brazil





Argentina





Columbia



MEA



Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Qatar





Egypt





UAE

