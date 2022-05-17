Optical Communication and Networking Equipment is anticipated to reach US$ 44.5 Billion in 2032 - Persistence Market Research

Major factors such as surge in data traffic owing to the increased internet usage, increasing number of data centers, and rise in adoption of cloud based as well as virtualization services fuels growth of the market. In addition, an increase in demand for advanced network equipment due to COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the analysis period.

The acceleration in deployment of VOIP, LTE, and 5G networks is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth. In addition, rise in adoption of AI and IoT is anticipated to be opportunistic for the growth of the optical communication and networking equipment industry during the forecast period. Moreover, the market is expected to witness a recovery in its growth rate in the coming years, owing to the growing focus of organizations to fulfill upsurge in demand for telecommunication equipment driven by rapid acceleration in 5G deployment across the globe.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global optical communication and network equipment market to experience 2x growth until 2032

By component, optical fibers to experience a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the WDM category to document a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022-2032

U.S is expected to be worth US$ 15.6 Billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

in 2032, with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. China to yield a dollar opportunity worth US$ 1.6 Billion from 2022-2032, expanding at a 6.8% CAGR

to yield a dollar opportunity worth from 2022-2032, expanding at a 6.8% CAGR Japan and U.K to garner market values worth US$ 2.7 Billion and US$ 1.9 Billion by 2032

Competitive Landscape

Major players such as Arista Networks, Inc., Cisco System Inc., Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corporation, among others are expected to dominate the market share in terms of revenue.

In October 2020 , Fujitsu Optical Components Limited (FOC) announced their new product, a 400G ZR+ transceiver that enables coherent WDM transmission greater than 120km in the same form factors (QSFP56-DD and OSFP) as its 400G ZR transceiver. Both transceivers use advanced coherent technology to enable higher bandwidth capacity and lower cost per bit compared to existing 100G WDM technology.

, Fujitsu Optical Components Limited (FOC) announced their new product, a 400G ZR+ transceiver that enables coherent WDM transmission greater than 120km in the same form factors (QSFP56-DD and OSFP) as its 400G ZR transceiver. Both transceivers use advanced coherent technology to enable higher bandwidth capacity and lower cost per bit compared to existing 100G WDM technology. In March 2020 , Ribbon Communications Inc., a global software leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications, completed its previously announced acquisition of ECI Telecom Group Ltd. (ECI), a global provider of end-to-end packet-optical transport and SDN/NFV solutions for service providers, enterprises, and data center operators.

Find More Valuable Insights on Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market

Persistence Market Research puts forward an unbiased analysis of the global Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market, providing historical demand data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032. To understand the opportunities in Optical Communication and Networking Equipment, the market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, vertical, data rate, and application across five major regions.

