Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 34.47 Billion by 2028 | Emergence of AI-Based Systems and Increasing Adoption of Network Connected Devices are Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global optical communication and networking equipment market size is projected to reach USD 34.47 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4%, over the forecast period according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing development of technology such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Long-Term Evolution (LTE), and 5G network for increasing the efficiency of high-speed networks in the communications industry.

Increasing development of electronic and semiconductor devices and enhancement of emerging technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and optical fiber network to improve transmitting and receiving network efficiency has been boosting deployment of optical communication and networking equipment.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In November 2020 , Huawei announced upgrade of its Optical Networking 2.0 (ON2.0) solution at the company's 7th Optical Network Innovation Forum. It features new speed, new sites, new smart O&M, new schema, and new services. This solution will help operators develop innovative services and sustain in the competition.

, Huawei announced upgrade of its Optical Networking 2.0 (ON2.0) solution at the company's 7th Optical Network Innovation Forum. It features new speed, new sites, new smart O&M, new schema, and new services. This solution will help operators develop innovative services and sustain in the competition. In August 2020 , Windstream and Ciena announced that the former will build its National Converged Optical Network (NCON) with Ciena's photonic, coherent optical, and intelligent software platforms. The new network will allow Windstream to meet customers' high bandwidth demands driven by remote work and learning applications, as well as cloud computing and video streaming.

, Windstream and Ciena announced that the former will build its National Converged Optical Network (NCON) with Ciena's photonic, coherent optical, and intelligent software platforms. The new network will allow Windstream to meet customers' high bandwidth demands driven by remote work and learning applications, as well as cloud computing and video streaming. WDM segment revenue is expected to increase at a fast pace during the forecast period. Technological advancements in optoelectronic components would enable designing of a news system which can transmit multiple light wavelengths over a single optical fiber, thereby boosting fiber capability.

IT and telecommunication segment accounted for largest revenue share in the optical communication and networking equipment market in 2020. Increasing development of new and more innovative equipment to transfer data at high speeds and rising demand for more secure networks are factors propelling growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising number of Internet users and increasing data traffic in developing economies.

is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rising number of Internet users and increasing data traffic in developing economies. Some major companies profiled in the market report are Cisco, Fujitsu Optical Components, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Juniper Network, Broadcom Corporation, Infinera Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Adtran Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented global optical communication and networking equipment market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Optical Fibers



Optical Transceivers



Optical Amplifiers



Optical Circulators



Optical Sensors



Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

SONET



Fiber Channel



WDM

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Telecom



Data Center



Enterprise

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

BFSI



IT & Telecommunication



Healthcare



Commercial



Energy & Utilities



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

a. U.S.

b. Canada

c. Mexico

Europe

a. Germany

b. France

c. U.K.

d. BENELUX

e. Switzerland

f. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

a. China

b. Japan

c. South Korea

d. India

e. Rest of APAC

Latin America

a. Brazil

b. Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

a. Saudi Arabia

b. UAE

c. South Africa

d. Turkey

e. Rest of MEA

