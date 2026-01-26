Optical ILLUSIONZ Continues Rapid Expansion with Grand Opening of 7th Location

Local Family-Owned Practice Strengthens Commitment to Personalized Eye Care Just One Year After Katy Debut

NEW CANEY, Texas, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optical ILLUSIONZ, a premier family-owned optical provider and boutique, opened its seventh location in New Caney, Texas, on December 18, 2025. This milestone comes exactly one year after the successful launch of the Katy office, signaling a period of unprecedented growth for the local business and its commitment to providing the gold standard for comprehensive eye exams.

As a family-owned and operated practice, Optical ILLUSIONZ has built its reputation on a "patient-first" philosophy. The New Caney location will continue this tradition, offering a curated concierge experience that combines clinical excellence with a high-end retail atmosphere. By remaining independent, the practice avoids the "one-size-fits-all" approach of larger optical chains, ensuring every patient receives a customized vision solution tailored to their unique needs.

"Our mission has always been to treat every patient like a member of our own family," said Edgar Fuentes. "Opening our seventh location so soon after Katy is a testament to the trust our community has placed in us. We are thrilled to bring our specialized brand of vision care—combining the latest technology for a precision eye exam with a luxury boutique feel—to our new neighbors in New Caney."

A Focus on Quality and Designer Style:

The new facility is designed to meet the diverse and specific vision needs of the community, offering:

Comprehensive Eye Care: State-of-the-art eye exam services performed by highly trained optometrists using the latest in ocular health technology.

High-End Lens Technology: Access to precision-engineered, digital lenses tailored for clarity, comfort, and modern lifestyles.

Designer Eyewear Gallery: A hand-selected inventory of world-class designer eyewear, featuring frames that range from classic, timeless styles to the latest international trends.

Expert Staff: A team of well-trained opticians dedicated to finding the perfect fit for every patient's lifestyle and prescription requirements.

The New Caney office represents the practice's commitment to growing alongside the communities it serves. By blending medical expertise with a curated selection of designer eyewear, Optical ILLUSIONZ provides a sophisticated alternative to retail chains, ensuring local families have access to world-class service right in their backyard.

For more information about the new location or to schedule an eye exam, please visit www.opticalillusionz.com or call (713) 662-2020.

About Optical ILLUSIONZ

Optical ILLUSIONZ is a premier, family-owned optical boutique with seven locations across Houston, Pasadena, Katy, and now the New Caney area. Specializing in comprehensive eye health and designer eyewear, the practice is dedicated to providing high-quality vision solutions through a combination of expert medical care and a curated selection of world-class frames and lenses.

Contact

Viri Herrera

(713) 664-2015

[email protected]

