Optical Imaging and AI Company, Hawkeye Systems, Inc., Lists on the OTC Markets With Its Board of U.S. Military Veterans

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), a next-generation imaging technology innovator, is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol "HWKE." Hawkeye's Board is dominated by U.S. Military Veterans: Corby Marshall, Director, Chairman of the Board; Yale Peebles, Director, Chair of Finance Committee; Larry Iwanski, Director, Chair of Audit Committee.

Corby Marshall began his career as a Field Artillery Officer in the United States Army. He continued his career as Senior Vice President of Alliances and Partnerships for AppOrbit where he developed go-to-market programs and assisted in leading operations for several high-profile companies, such as Metastorm, Mercator, Niku and LabCorp. Corby is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

"We are excited about this announcement and the establishment of our public ticker symbol. This will increase the visibility of the company and enhance liquidity for our shareholders. It will, also, provide greater access to capital to support our growing business and innovative camera operations," said Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye Systems, Inc. "We look forward to growing Hawkeye's operations and providing innovative, proprietary technology to improve the safety, security and efficacy of the United States' Armed Forces."

Mr. Peebles served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy at both Chromatin Inc. and Guilford Mills Inc. He began his career at Bain and Company and served as an Armor Officer in the U.S. Army. He brings 29 years of experience to his role on the Board of Directors. Mr. Peebles is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West and The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Larry Iwanski brings more than 30 years of experience providing organizations with advisory, financial crimes advisory, fraud and investigative services, and operational and organizational leadership to his Director role on the Board of Hawkeye Systems Inc. Mr. Iwanski began his career as an Army Aviator where he was a UH-1 (Huey) and UH-60 (Blackhawk) helicopter pilot and test pilot. Larry is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame.

Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is an American next-generation imaging technology company. We focus on developing cutting edge imaging products and services to assist the military and police forces with Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR).

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to access to capital, liquidity, increased visibility, our growth strategy and product development, updates on the CRADA, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its camera; systems, other products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Corby Marshall, CEO

Number: +1 (800) 531-8799

Email: pr@hawkeyesystemsinc.com

Website: hawkeyesystemsinc.com

