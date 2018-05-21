Optical Measurement: Global Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2023 - Growing Demand for 3D Metrology Services is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Optical Measurement Market by Offerings (Hardware, Software, and Services), Equipment (Autocollimator, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector, ODS, CMM, and VMM), Vertical (Industrial, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The optical measurement market is expected to reach USD 5.14 Billion by 2023 from USD 3.68 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.87% between 2018 and 2023.
Factors such as the growing demand for 3D metrology services, adoption of advanced optical measurement solutions, and increasing in R&D spending are driving the growth of the optical measurement market.
The optical measurement market has been segmented based on equipment, such as autocollimators, measuring microscopes, profile projectors, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), optical digitizers and scanners (ODSs), and video measuring machines (VMMs).
CMM held the largest market share, and this trend is expected to continue till 2023. Owing to the ability of CMM to easily measure large objects because of its inherent structure, CMM has a higher demand than bridge and cantilever in industries. This will boost the demand for CMMs in the optical measurement market.
In 2017, automotive vertical accounted for the largest share of the optical measurement market. The automotive industry has been increasingly using optical measurement solutions for improving safety and comfort level in vehicles. These factors contributed to the increased adoption of optical measurement in automotive vertical.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Geographic Scope
1.3.2 Years Considered for Study
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 List of Major Secondary Sources
2.1.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews With Experts
2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.4 Breakdown of Primaries
2.1.3 Secondary and Primary Research
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.2.1.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand-Side)
2.2.2 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2.1 Approach for Capturing Market Share By Top-Down Analysis (Supply-Side)
2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.4 Research Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Optical Measurement Market
4.2 Optical Measurement Market, By Offering
4.3 Optical Measurement Market, By Industry
4.4 Optical Measurement Market: Automotive and Aerospace & Defense Industries (2018)
4.5 Optical Measurement Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Growing Demand for 3D Metrology Services
5.1.1.2 Adoption of Advanced Optical Measurement Solutions
5.1.1.3 Increase in R&D Spending
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Price Sensitivity Associated With Optical Measurement Solutions
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Growing Demand for Industry 4.0
5.1.3.2 Growing Manufacturing Industries in Developing Countries
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Increase in Rental and Leasing Services
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
6 Optical Measurement Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Cameras
6.2.2 Lenses and Sensors
6.2.3 Light Sources
6.2.4 Processors
6.2.5 Others
6.3 Software
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Measurement Services
6.4.2 After-Sales Services
7 Optical Measurement Market, By Equipment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Autocollimators
7.3 Measuring Microscopes
7.4 Profile Projectors
7.5 Optical Digitizers and Scanners
7.5.1 3D Laser Scanners
7.5.2 Structured Light Scanners
7.5.3 Laser Trackers
7.6 Coordinate Measuring Machines
7.7 Video Measuring Machines
8 Optical Measurement Market, By Vertical
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive
8.3 Aerospace & Defense
8.4 Industrial
8.5 Energy and Power
8.6 Electronics Manufacturing
8.7 Medical
8.8 Others
9 Geographic Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 UK
9.3.2 Germany
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Rest of Europe
9.4 APAC
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 South Korea
9.4.5 Rest of APAC
9.5 RoW
9.5.1 Middle East and Africa
9.5.2 South America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Ranking Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.4 Competitive Situations and Trends
10.4.1 Product Launches
10.4.2 Partnerships and Agreements
10.4.3 Acquisitions and Collaborations
10.4.4 Expansions
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Key Players
11.2.1 Hexagon AB
11.2.2 Jenoptik AG
11.2.3 Faro Technologies
11.2.4 Nikon
11.2.5 Carl Zeiss
11.2.6 Keyence Corporation
11.2.7 Mitutoyo Corporation
11.2.8 Vision Engineering
11.2.9 GOM
11.2.10 Zygo Corporation
11.2.11 Carmar Accuracy
11.3 Other Companies
11.3.1 Quality Vision International Inc. (QVI)
11.3.2 Olympus Corporation
11.3.3 Bowers Group
11.3.4 Easydur Italiana
11.3.5 Micro-Vu Corporation
11.4 Key Innovators
11.4.1 Dongguan Yihui Optoelectronics Technology
11.4.2 Trioptics GmbH
11.4.3 QS Metrology Private Limited
11.4.4 Accurex Measurement
11.4.5 Alicona Imaging GmbH
