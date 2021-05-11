Optical Microscopes Market to grow by USD 603.53 million during 2021-2025, 3B Scientific GmbH and ACCU-SCOPE emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the optical microscopes market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Stereo microscopes will lead the optical microscope market growth during the forecast period.

What is the major driver in the market?

Product innovations are expected to drive market growth in the long run.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during 2021-2025.

What is the YOY growth rate for 2021?

The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 4.30%.

How big is the North America market?

37% of the growth will originate from North America

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3B Scientific GmbH, ACCU-SCOPE, Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Danaher Corp., Keyence Corp., Meiji Techno Co. Ltd., Nikon Corp., Olympus Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the product innovations, growing funding from public and private sectors, and growing research grants and multiple application areas of optical microscopes will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of substitute products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this optical microscopes market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Optical Microscopes Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Optical Microscopes Market is segmented as below:

Product

Stereo Microscopes



Inverted Microscopes



Accessories



Others

Application

Healthcare



Material And Semiconductors

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Optical Microscopes Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The optical microscopes market report covers the following areas:

Optical Microscopes Market Size

Optical Microscopes Market Trends

Optical Microscopes Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the integration of AI and machine learning technologies as one of the prime trends anticipated to boost optical microscopes market growth during the next few years.

Related Reports from Healthcare Industry

Optical Microscopes Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist optical microscopes market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the optical microscopes market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the optical microscopes market across North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW

, , , and ROW Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of optical microscopes market vendors

