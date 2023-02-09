Optical modulators market set to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% by 2027; A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, & segmentation- Technavio

Feb 09, 2023, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global optical modulators market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.51957 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.65%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 55% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the optical modulators market was valued at USD 20,321 million. For more Insights on market Request a sample report
Optical modulators market - Five forces
The global optical modulators market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- The threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Rivalry
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
For an interpretation of Porter's five forces model
Optical modulators market– Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Optical modulators market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (10 to 40 Gbps, 40 Gbps and above, and less than 10 Gbps) and application (telecommunications, data centers, CATV, and others).
- The 10 to 40 Gbps segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. These devices are designed to produce a good trade-off between high efficiency, speed, and minimal optical loss. They rely on the carrier depletion effect in a pipin diode. The silicon optical modulator, which powers optical interconnects to produce high-performance data lines, is one of the most important parts of a high-speed integrated photonic system. The increasing adoption of 10-40 Gbps optical modulators is expected to drive the growth of the 10-40 Gbps segment of the global market during the forecast period.
Geography overview
By geography, the global optical modulators market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global optical modulators market.
- APAC is estimated to account for 55% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market for optical modulators is expected to grow in APAC, driven by the growth of the telecommunications industry. Established international players in the telecommunications industry are expanding their global footprint by entering the mobility space in Asia. Moreover, increasing investments in the 5G network in the region will support the growth of the market.
Optical modulators market – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- The growing demand for optic fibers is notably driving market growth. Optic fiber uses light waves for data and voice transmission with a capacity that is 4.5 times more than that of copper cables.
- Optic fiber cables are superior in quality compared with traditional copper coaxial cable or twisted-pair cable, owing to their physical characteristics.
- Moreover, these cables allow data to travel at speeds close to the speed of light. Additionally, optic fibers have low signal attenuation, which allows them to transfer a signal to long distances without a repeater or amplifier.
- These factors will encourage enterprises in industries, such as telecommunications, to opt for optic fibers which in turn will boost the global market growth during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The growing use of optical modulators in smart homes is an emerging trend in the market.
- A smart home comprises a communication network that connects different appliances and allows them to be monitored, controlled, and accessed remotely.
- Some of these smart homes comprise fiber-to-home connection, which includes optical modulators.
- These modulators offer high-bandwidth signals for long distances using light waves, which leads to fewer interruptions in internet access and higher stability.
- Therefore, the growth in the number of smart homes is expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- The high operating cost of managing optical modulators is a major challenge impeding the market.
- The market for optical modulators is registering a high growth rate, led by an increase in the number of installations and investments.
- Therefore, the demand for a skilled workforce is increasing. However, with the emergence of optical fibers, enterprises need to train their workforce, which leads to an increase in the operating cost of enterprises.
- This impacts the profit margins thereby, hindering the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.
What are the key data covered in this optical modulators market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the optical modulators market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the optical modulators market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the optical modulators industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of optical modulators market vendors
|
Optical Modulators Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
174
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 9,519.57 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.55
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 55%
|
Key countries
|
US, Japan, China, Taiwan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
AA Opto Electronic, AC Photonics Inc., Agiltron Inc., APE Angewandte Physik und Elektronik GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., Conoptics Inc., Excelitas Technologies Corp., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Gooch and Housego Plc, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Jenoptik AG, Lightwave Logic Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., MKS Instruments Inc., Qorvo Inc., Schafter Kirchhoff GmbH, Thorlabs Inc., and Timbercon Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global optical modulators market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global optical modulators market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 10 to 40 Gbps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on 10 to 40 Gbps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on 10 to 40 Gbps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on 10 to 40 Gbps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on 10 to 40 Gbps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 40 Gbps and above - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on 40 Gbps and above - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on 40 Gbps and above - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on 40 Gbps and above - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on 40 Gbps and above - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Less than 10 Gbps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Less than 10 Gbps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Less than 10 Gbps - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Less than 10 Gbps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Less than 10 Gbps - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Telecommunications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Telecommunications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Data centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Data centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Data centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 CATV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on CATV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on CATV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on CATV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on CATV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AC Photonics Inc.
- Exhibit 120: AC Photonics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: AC Photonics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: AC Photonics Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.4 Agiltron Inc.
- Exhibit 123: Agiltron Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Agiltron Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: Agiltron Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 Conoptics Inc.
- Exhibit 131: Conoptics Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Conoptics Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Conoptics Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Excelitas Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 134: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Excelitas Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Fujikura Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 137: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Fujikura Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.9 Gooch and Housego Plc
- Exhibit 142: Gooch and Housego Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Gooch and Housego Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Gooch and Housego Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 145: Gooch and Housego Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 146: Gooch and Housego Plc - Segment focus
- 12.10 Intel Corp.
- Exhibit 147: Intel Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Intel Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 149: Intel Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 150: Intel Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 151: Intel Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 152: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 153: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 155: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.12 Jenoptik AG
- Exhibit 157: Jenoptik AG - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Jenoptik AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 159: Jenoptik AG - Key news
- Exhibit 160: Jenoptik AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 161: Jenoptik AG - Segment focus
- 12.13 Lumentum Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 162: Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 163: Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 164: Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 165: Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.14 MKS Instruments Inc.
- Exhibit 166: MKS Instruments Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: MKS Instruments Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: MKS Instruments Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 169: MKS Instruments Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Qorvo Inc.
- Exhibit 170: Qorvo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 171: Qorvo Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 172: Qorvo Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 173: Qorvo Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Schafter Kirchhoff GmbH
- Exhibit 174: Schafter Kirchhoff GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 175: Schafter Kirchhoff GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 176: Schafter Kirchhoff GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.17 Thorlabs Inc.
- Exhibit 177: Thorlabs Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 178: Thorlabs Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 179: Thorlabs Inc. - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 181: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 182: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Research methodology
- Exhibit 184: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 185: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 186: List of abbreviations
