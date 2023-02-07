Optical modulators materials market: Growth opportunities led by Bluebean Optical Tech Ltd. and Caston Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The optical modulators materials market size is forecasted to increase by USD 10,328.85 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.84%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the expansion of telecommunication networks, increasing number of data centers, and rising number of FTTH homes and subscribers.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Modulators Materials Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Bluebean Optical Tech Ltd., Caston Inc., Claser Photonics Inc., Core Optronics Co. Ltd., Cristal Laser SA, Crystech Inc., Dayoptics Inc., EKSMA Optics, Fabrinet, Fuzhou Hundreds Optics Inc., Fuzhou Farview Optics Co. Ltd., Gamdan Optics Inc., HC Photonics Corp., II-VI Inc., Inrad Optics Inc., Laseroptik GmbH, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Raicol Crystals Ltd., Gooch and Housego Plc, and Edmund Optics Inc.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by type (fiber-coupled optical modulators materials and free-space optical modulators materials) and application (telecommunications, data centers, CATV, and others).

Segmentation by type (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Fiber-coupled optical modulator materials

The fiber-coupled optical modulator material segment was valued at USD 12,709.47 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The fiber-coupled optical modulator material segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. Fiber-coupled optical modulators are used for amplitude or phase modulation of laser light. The development of laser technology and the need for frequency stabilization of laser devices are driving the growth of this segment. The increasing use of electro-optical modulators in R&D and the rapid growth of Internet traffic are also boosting the segment's growth.

What are the key data covered in this optical modulators materials market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the optical modulators materials market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the optical modulators materials market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the optical modulators materials market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of optical modulators materials market vendors

Optical Modulators Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,328.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, Japan, China, Taiwan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Bluebean Optical Tech Ltd., Caston Inc., Claser Photonics Inc., Core Optronics Co. Ltd., Cristal Laser SA, Crystech Inc., Dayoptics Inc., EKSMA Optics, Fabrinet, Fuzhou Hundreds Optics Inc., Fuzhou Farview Optics Co. Ltd., Gamdan Optics Inc., HC Photonics Corp., II-VI Inc., Inrad Optics Inc., Laseroptik GmbH, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Raicol Crystals Ltd., Gooch and Housego Plc, and Edmund Optics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

