Optical Network Hardware Market to Grow by USD 6.78 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Rising Mobile Data Traffic, AI Powered Report Reveals - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global optical network hardware market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.78 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.73% during the forecast period. Growing mobile data traffic is driving market growth, with a trend towards emerging new age technologies and their requirements scaling business opportunities for optical network hardware market. However, limited spectral efficiency in optical fiber network poses a challenge. Key market players include Adtran Holdings Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, ALE International, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., E.C.I. NETWORKS INC., Ekinops SA, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., II VI Inc., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Padtec Holding S.A., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tejas Network Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global optical network hardware market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Optical Network Hardware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 6788.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.02 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Key companies profiled Adtran Holdings Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, ALE International, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., E.C.I. NETWORKS INC., Ekinops SA, FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., II VI Inc., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Padtec Holding S.A., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tejas Network Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp.

Market Driver

The increasing data volume from data-centric applications is driving the demand for optical network hardware due to the growing network traffic. The Internet of Things (IoT) and sensor networks are also significant contributors to this market's growth. The IoT's success relies on providing optimal services to users, which requires high-speed connectivity. A fiber network is essential for this, making optical network hardware a crucial component of the IoT. Optical network hardware enables high-speed data sharing and cost-effective scaling for Internet infrastructure to manage growing network traffic. The IoT integrates technologies like hardware design, data communication, and data storage and mining, making extensive use of optical network hardware. Consequently, the optical network hardware market is poised to experience revenue growth due to the IoT's increasing adoption.

The Optical Network Hardware market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high bandwidth communication technology. This trend is driven by the proliferation of LEDs and Lasers in optical amplifiers, enabling high-speed data transmission through fiber optical cables. The cloud and colocation operators are leading the way, requiring advanced hardware like packet switches and high-speed servers to support virtualized offerings. The rise of mobile services and connected devices, including smartphones and computers, is fueling the need for broadband infrastructure applications, such as fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and broadband infrastructure. Telehealth and virtual healthcare are also key areas of focus, with the need for reliable, high-speed connections for streaming content and video conferences. Rural communities are benefiting from the expansion of optical networks, with spectrum ranges being allocated to provide access to high-speed internet. Fiber management and skilled personnel, including hardware engineers, are essential to ensure the physical infrastructure can support the growing demand for 100 Gbps data rates and full duplex transmission. Wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) and multiplexing technologies are crucial for maximizing bandwidth and efficiency in optical networks.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The global optical network hardware market growth is currently challenged by the limited spectral efficiency in optical fiber networks. This issue restricts industry players from maximizing data transmission capacity and meeting the increasing demands for high-speed connectivity, particularly in critical sectors like long-haul telecommunications. Coherent optical communication technologies, featuring advanced modulation formats and signal processing techniques, have emerged as a significant solution. By enabling the simultaneous transmission and reception of multiple signals over a single optical fiber, coherent systems have significantly increased spectral efficiency, enhancing network capacity. Optical amplification solutions, such as Raman amplification and erbium-doped fiber amplifiers (EDFAs), have also played a vital role in mitigating spectral efficiency limitations. These amplification technologies extend transmission system reach and capacity, facilitating high-quality signal transmission over extended distances without significant degradation, thereby optimizing spectral usage. However, these factors may hinder the growth of the global optical network hardware market during the forecast period.

The Optical Network Hardware market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity in various industries. Fibre optic communication is at the heart of this trend, with its ability to provide bandwidth capabilities for digital content consumption and real-time data collection. However, challenges such as network security breaches and low latency requirements pose significant hurdles. Bandwidth requirements are escalating due to internet traffic, video streaming, and edge computing. Long-haul networks, data centres, and enterprise communication in sectors like financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications are driving the need for optical transceivers, multiplexers, amplifiers, and other optical networking components. 5G wireless networks and smart cities are also fueling the market's growth. The adoption of packet-based networks, automation, network control, and virtualizing network services is essential to meet the demands of high-performance connectivity. Distributed networking architectures and data processing are further key trends. Overall, the Optical Network Hardware market is poised for continued expansion, addressing the needs of urban infrastructure, real-time monitoring, and high-speed internet connectivity.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This optical network hardware market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Broadband infrastructure

1.2 Fiber optic network

1.3 Datacenter

1.4 Smart cities Application 2.1 WDM

2.2 SONET/SDH Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Broadband infrastructure- The Optical Network Hardware market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for high-speed data transmission. Key players include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, and Juniper Networks. Fiber optic cables and related components are the primary focus of this market. Network operators are investing in advanced technologies like Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) and Coherent Optical Systems to enhance network capacity and efficiency. The market is expected to continue expanding, driven by the rising need for faster and more reliable data transfer.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Optical Network Hardware market is a dynamic and evolving sector of communication technology that leverages light as a carrier to transmit data. Key components include LEDs and lasers for signaling, optical amplifiers for boosting signals, and fiber optical cables for transmission. High bandwidth services, such as cloud and colocation, are driving demand for this technology. Packet switches, virtual devices, mobile devices, Wi-Fi, IoT technology, and 5G networks also rely on optical network infrastructure for reliable data transmission. Wavelength-division multiplexing and fibre optic communication enable high-speed, low-latency data transmission for data-intensive applications like cloud computing and data centers. Optical network hardware offers the bandwidth capabilities necessary for the next generation of communication technology.

Market Research Overview

The Optical Network Hardware Market is a dynamic and evolving sector of communication technology that leverages light-based signals transmitted through optical fibers for high-speed data transmission. Key components include LEDs and lasers for signal generation, optical amplifiers for signal boosting, and fiber optical cables for transmission. High bandwidth services such as cloud, colocation operators, and data centers require reliable and high-speed optical network infrastructure. Physical infrastructure like high-speed switches, servers, and virtualized offerings support the delivery of high-bandwidth internet to smartphones, computers, and other connected devices. The market also caters to emerging applications like Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH), broadband infrastructure, telehealth, virtual healthcare, streaming content, video conferences, and rural communities. Optical network hardware supports various spectrum ranges and offers features like fiber management, skilled personnel, and hardware engineers. Technologies like wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM), full duplex transmission, and OEO conversion enable high-speed, reliable data transmission for data-intensive applications and 5G networks. Optical transceivers, multiplexers, and amplifiers are crucial components for long-haul networks and fiber optic networks. The market is driven by the increasing demand for high-speed internet, digital content consumption, and data-intensive applications. However, network security breaches and the need for low latency and edge computing are also significant challenges. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the proliferation of IoT technology, big data analytics, and software control in various industries like financial services, healthcare, and enterprise communication.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Broadband Infrastructure



Fiber Optic Network



Datacenter



Smart Cities

Application

WDM



SONET/SDH

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio