Optical Network Terminal Equipment Market to grow by USD 6.93 Bn | ADTRAN Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, and Calix Inc. emerge as dominant players| Technavio

Nov 24, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network terminal equipment is fragmented with the presence of a large number of regional and international players. The growing competition in the market is forcing vendors to adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies such new product launches and M&As to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in May 2021, Calix Inc. launched GigaSpire BLAST u6x to broadband service providers. In July 2021, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired Socio Labs, an event technology platform. In June 2021, the company acquired Kenna Security, a vulnerability management company. Such developments among vendors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.
Technavio estimates the global optical network terminal equipment market to grow by USD 6.93 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.15% over the forecast period.
Know exact market size, growth variance, and future opportunities by purchasing our full report on the global optical network terminal equipment market.
Download Our Free Sample Before Purchasing
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the high demand for high-speed broadband services and increased adoption of the internet of things (IoT), cloud-based services, and ongoing technological advancements. However, the lack of infrastructure for fiber-optic networks is hindering market growth.
The increased demand for data-intensive services, such as voice over internet protocol (VoIP), video is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the high initial deployment cost might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The optical network terminal equipment market report provides complete insights on key vendors including ADTRAN Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Calix Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the optical network terminal equipment market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Technology, the market is classified into SONET, WDM, and fiber channel.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA.
The SONET segment created maximum growth opportunities for vendors in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC will have the largest share of the market. The region currently holds 39% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for optical network terminal equipment in APAC.
Related Reports:
Fiber Optics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Optical Modulators Material Market by Material and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
|
Optical Network Terminal Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 6.93 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.65
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Germany, UK, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ADTRAN Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Calix Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Nokia Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., and ZTE Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article