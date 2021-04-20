Optical Phusion Acquired by Sole Source Capital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Capital Partners, a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based investment bank, today announced that its client, Optical Phusion, Inc. (OPI), an industry leader in self-service kiosks, enterprise mobility, and wireless technology solutions, has been acquired by Sole Source Capital LLC, an industrial-focused private equity firm. Sole Source simultaneously acquired Peak-Ryzex and merged the companies, both premier providers of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) and factory automation solutions. Charter Capital Partners principals served as exclusive M&A advisor to OPI.

Established in 2004, OPI is a founder-owned AIDC hardware equipment and software solutions company primarily serving the grocery and retail end markets. OPI specializes in helping customers manage the entire lifecycle of interactive kiosks, personal shopping solutions, RFID, mobility, and wireless technology projects. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts.

An emerging leader in the AIDC M&A space, Charter Capital Partners was the advisor for the OPI transaction, which was executed by Charter team members Mike Brown, Partner and Managing Director, and Justin Pinto, Associate. Charter also served as advisor to Minneapolis-based Supply Chain Services in its acquisition by Sole Source in 2020, as well advisor to Holland, Michigan-based Informs Inc. in its acquisition by Barcodes, Inc in 2019. These three transactions have formed a strong foundation for the launch of Charter's industry practice focused on serving the AIDC/RFID, warehouse automation, and wireless technology solutions industries.

"After founding OPI and putting 17 years of heart and soul into the company, it was important to me that we focus on an acquirer that shared our goals and vision for the future," stated Rich Valarioti, Founder, OPI. "The Charter team helped us do just that. With the support of Sole Source, both OPI and Peak-Ryzex will reach new heights together."

Tony Rivers, President, OPI, added, "We couldn't have been more pleased with the concerted effort that Charter put in to help achieve our M&A goals and connect us with a great company, while meticulously guiding us through the transaction process. I look forward to working with Sole Source Capital and the Peak-Ryzex team to deliver an expanded breadth of products and services to our customers."

"Our growing track record in the AIDC space has given our team the expertise and insight needed to connect our clients with the right companies at the right time," added Brown. "Sole Source is a great cultural fit with OPI, and we were delighted to provide the connection and lead the transaction through to a successful close. We look forward to continuing our focus on the industry and helping AIDC companies achieve their M&A goals."

The transaction was performed by principals of Charter acting in their capacity as registered representatives of M&A Securities Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SiPC, a separate entity from Charter Capital Partners.

About Charter Capital Partners

In operation since 1989, Charter Capital Partners is a premier investment banking firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Charter offers a comprehensive range of investment banking and private capital investing advisory services, including buy-side and sell-side M&A, succession planning, business valuation and capital raise. Charter Private Capital Management is a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), professionally managing numerous private capital funds, including Charter Growth Capital Fund, Michigan Accelerator Fund I, MAF Opportunity Fund, and multiple Special Purpose Entities. To learn more, visit chartercapitalpartners.com.

About Optical Phusion Inc.

Headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts, Optical Phusion, Inc. (OPI) is a self-service kiosk, enterprise mobility and wireless technology integration solutions company that helps customers manage the entire lifecycle of kiosk and wireless technology projects with application-driven solutions for a range of markets specializing in retail, logistics and field sales organizations. Its mobile device management solution supports a broad range of kiosk and enterprise mobile assets. OPI has implemented a variety of Kiosk systems for promotional video presentation, coupon printing, loyalty registration and price verification. OPI's creative kiosk designs, quality manufacturing and experience with critical components deliver responsive solutions, reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) and greater return on investment (ROI). For more information, please visit www.opticalphusion.com

About Sole Source Capital

Founded in 2016, Sole Source Capital is a private equity firm that thematically invests in fragmented, high-growth industrial subsectors. Sole Source seeks founder-owned businesses or corporate carve-outs that will benefit from the team's operating and M&A capabilities. The Firm has a strong operating heritage that enables it to execute a buy and build strategy with significant downside protection. The Firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. For more information, please visit www.solesourcecapital.com or contact [email protected].

