Optical Position Sensors: Global Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% During 2018-2024 -- High Demand for Optical Position Sensors in Safety Applications

DUBLIN, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Position Sensors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global optical position sensors market to grow with a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.



The study on optical position sensors market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on optical position sensors market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global optical position sensors market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global optical position sensors market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the growth matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

Expanding application of optical position sensor in automotive sector

High demand for optical position sensors in safety applications

2. Restraints

Low accuracy related to optical position sensors

3. Opportunities

Technological advancement and ongoing research and development activities in healthcare and consumer electronics sectors

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the optical position sensors market.



2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the optical position sensors market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.



3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global optical position sensors market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.



4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Optical Position Sensors Market Highlights

2.2. Optical Position Sensors Market Projection

2.3. Optical Position Sensors Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Optical Position Sensors Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Optical Position Sensors Market



4. Optical Position Sensors Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Optical Position Sensors Market by End User

5.1. Automotive

5.2. Consumer Electronics

5.3. Healthcare

5.4. Aerospace & Defense

5.5. Others



6. Global Optical Position Sensors Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. RoW



7. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Optical Position Sensors Market

7.2. Companies Profiles

7.2.1. First Sensors AG

7.2.2. Sharp Corporation

7.2.3. Micro-Epsilon

7.2.4. Sensata Technologies

7.2.5. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

7.2.6. Opto Diode Corporation

7.2.7. Panasonic Corporation

7.2.8. Balluff GmbH

7.2.9. Siemens AG

7.2.10. Melexis N.V.



