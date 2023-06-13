Optical Sorter Market To Reach USD 5,325.9 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the recent market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the optical sorter market will reach USD 5,325.9 million by 2030, advancing at a rate of 9.7% till 2030.

This is credited to the increasing acceptance of these sorters in the mining, recycling, food, and pharma industries, the strict regulations of the government with regard to food safety, and the increasing emphasis on automation in numerous industries for increasing productivity.

The food category was the leader of the market in 2022, with a share of 40%. This is because the food sector is the mainstay of several economies and has a significant role to play in the daily life.

With time, people's mindset with regard to food quality is changing, and optical sorters have been introduced to ensure that the highest quality standards are met.

Recycling, especially of plastics, is another key application area for these machines. Optical sorters help in segregating polymers based on their type, composition, shape, and color. These machines offer the same utility during the recycling of cartons, glass, metals, paper, wood, and textiles.

Automation is quickly developing into a consistent tool in all sectors. A combination of production management software and robotic tools is being used for supporting organizations with assembly, processing, inspection, inventory management, production planning, and many more arduous tasks.

Compared to manual processes, automated procedures complete these tasks much more efficiently and faster, which, ultimately, increases productivity.

With regard to revenue, cameras had the largest share, of 45%, in 2022. This is largely owing to cameras' 360° views, which allow for an easy and effective inspection of continuing processes.

Cameras help in detecting and eliminating rotting items, blemishes, foreign materials, and dents, guaranteeing that only high-quality and safe products make it to the supermarket.

According to a report by P&S Intelligence, North America had the largest share, of 35%, in the market in 2022. This is a result of the snowballing recycling, food processing, and mining activities.

In the past 20 years, there has been a surge in the intake of ultra-processed food all over North America. This is because its cost-effectiveness, suitability, and easy availability have made it a staple in pantries and stores.

Additionally, mining activities are on the rise, and in 2021, U.S. mines produced minerals with a worth of more than USD 0.09 trillion. Here, sorters are used to separate ores from mud and earth, to ensure zero waste.

