Optical Switches Market Growth Report at 10.89% CAGR to 2022

Analysis of optical switches Market Report 2018 and Forecast up to 2022 report is added in ReportsnReports.com. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emerging new age technologies and their scaling business opportunities. Network traffic has grown significantly over the last decade, driven by emerging technologies. Network traffic in terms of the data volume from data-centric applications is expected to drive the market for optical network hardware. The global mobile data traffic increased by 74% in 2015. It accounted for an average of 3.7 exabytes of data per month in 2015, whereas it was 2.1 exabytes per month in 2014.

Get complete report on Optical Switches Market spread across 102 pages, analyzing 3 major companies and providing 62 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1299381-global-optical-switches-market-2018-2022.html .

The analysts forecast global optical switches market to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during the period 2018-2022. An optical switch is a piece of circuit switching equipment in fiber optic infrastructure. An optical or integrated optical circuit (IOC) switch enables signals in optical fibers to be selectively switched among circuits.

Optical Switches market report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is data center consolidation. Virtualization software helps in partitioning physical IT infrastructure into smaller virtual infrastructure to maximize their utilization. Through virtualization, resources are hidden or masked. Many organizations are consolidating data centers to save capital and operational expenditures. Data center consolidation through virtualization reduces the overall footprint of data centers, hindering the adoption of server, storage, and network infrastructure in data centers. Key players in the global optical switches market: Huawei Technologies, Cisco, Fujitsu.

Order a copy of Global Optical Switches Market 2018-2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1299381 .

According to the report, one of the major drivers for Optical Switches market is increasing data center construction. Optical networking is the core of storage area networking and business connectivity solutions. The optical switches market report considers the revenue generated from the optical switches. Traditionally, data centers used network resources and technologies that were available to them. However, wide-scale investments in data centers are increasing the need for new optical modules to meet the demand for high bandwidth, low power consumption, and a broader reach. Modern data centers transfer data at rates of 10 GB or higher. Maintaining such data transfer rates is increasingly becoming a challenge for electrical interconnects based on copper wires.

Another related report is Global Optical Transceiver Market 2018-2022, the analysts forecast global optical transceiver market to grow at a CAGR of 10.39% during the period 2018-2022. Key players in the global optical transceiver market: Finisar, Lumentum Operations, and Oclaro.

One trend in the market is migration of OTNs toward WDM architecture. OTNs have started migrating from SONET technology toward wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) architecture, more prominently to dense WDM (DWDM). The deployment of DWDM systems by carriers has benefited them to a great extent. Currently they can tap to an enormous capacity by carrying multiple wavelengths over a single optical fiber. This has allowed carriers to make significant reductions in the cost of deploying an overlay of multiple networks for each service offering or single-channel networks. Browse complete Optical Transceiver Market 2018-2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1299349-global-optical-transceiver-market-2018-2022.html .

Explore other new reports on Semiconductor and Electronics Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/semiconductor-and-electronics/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports