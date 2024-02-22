Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market size to grow by USD 76.43 million from 2022 to 2027, Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Briticom, to emerge as some of the key companies, Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The potential growth difference for the optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 76.43 million. Key companies in the market include Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Briticom, Circuit Globe, Connectix Ltd., Corning Inc., EXFO Inc., Fibertronics Inc., Fluke Corp., Fortive Corp., Fujikura Co. Ltd., GAO Tek Inc., INNO Instrument Inc., Multicom Inc., ShinewayTech, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., VeEX Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market 2023-2027

Increasing demand for tier-2 certification standards

For networks of communication within organizations, optical fibers are becoming a core network. Several companies choose to switch from copper cabling to fiber cables for a variety of reasons including the fact that there is lower attenuation, higher return on investment, and support for large bandwidth applications. The installation must be tested and certified to ensure the reliability and worth of the network when it has been set up with a fiber optic cable. The Tier-2 testing is performed by the OTDR, which measures the total optical loss due to reflections in the link, such as reflections from the fiber itself (Rayleigh backscatter) and link components, such as the head and splice (Fresnel reflector) to calculate the overall link loss. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The growing market for rental test equipment is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The segmentation is by End-user (Telecommunication, Cable TV, Private enterprise network, Military, and Aerospace), Type (Full-feature OTDR, Hand-held OTDR, and Fiber break locator), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The growth by the telecommunication segment will be significant during the forecast period. Telecommunications, also known as telecommunications, is the exchange of information over long distances. It is a general term that relates to different fields, but each is related to the sender and the receiver. This growth is driven by the increasing deployment of fiber optic cables to connect mobile stations and data centers. In addition, the growing use of FTTx applications has become an important driving force in the telecommunications sector, as they enable last-mile connectivity with fiber optic cables. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth during the forecast period. View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Analyst Review

The industry is a crucial segment within the communications industry, integral to assessing infrastructure systems. Government assistance often influences its growth rate, impacting value and segmentation. Geographical coverage is extensive, with major players dominating various regions. Expert analysis underscores its significance in ensuring efficient networks. Distributors and partners play pivotal roles in its supply chain, affecting demand. Price trend analysis reflects the evolving nature of cable television (TV), local area networks (LAN), and metropolitan networks. Long-distance communications rely on advanced technologies like fiber-optic media and Fiber to the Home (FTTH). OTDRs facilitate precise measurements, ensuring optimal performance in fiber optic networks, making them indispensable tools in the industry.

The industry is witnessing significant growth, driven by the demand for dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) technologies, particularly in telecommunications industries and developing regions. As 5G networks expand, the need for efficient fiber-optic media infrastructure becomes paramount. However, challenges such as raw material shortage and shipping delays impede progression, especially amidst economic slowdown. OTDRs come in various forms including Full-Feature and Hand-Held, catering to diverse sectors like cable TV, telecommunication, private enterprise networks, military, and aerospace. These devices play a crucial role in fiber break locating and ensuring network reliability. In essence, OTDRs remain integral in advancing communications services amid evolving technological landscapes.

The sector is witnessing substantial growth fueled by the demand from residential and commercial customers for high-speed connectivity, especially with Fiber to the Home (FTTH) deployments. Technologies like Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) and Smart OTDRs are enhancing the efficiency of telecommunications networks, catering to the needs of IoT technology and high-end electronic devices. With the advent of 5G network deployment, emerging nations are investing in OTDRs to ensure reliable connectivity, often relying on undersea cables. Network engineers play a pivotal role in optimizing fiber cabling infrastructure, utilizing OTDRs for precise optical fiber cable testing. Triple play solutions integrating voice, data, and video services further drive the demand for OTDRs in deploying and maintaining dark fiber networks. View the Sample Report

Related Reports:

The Optoelectronics Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by USD 30.64 billion.

The Fiber Optic Cable Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by USD 8,335.11 million.

ToC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio