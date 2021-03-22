Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 5% during 2021-2025|Technavio

The optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market is driven by the increased demand for tier-2 certification standards. However, the growing market for rental test equipment might hinder the market growth. On the other hand, the facilitation of the 5G network through ROF will present new opportunities in the coming years.

The exponential growth in data traffic is resulting in the deployment of optical fiber cables. All fiber optic installations should be tested based on the tier-1 certificate standard. Tier-1 testing tests the true optical loss of the link by closely simulating actual network conditions. Tier-2 testing measures the total optical loss from the reflections within the link. Service providers are increasingly supplementing tier-1 testing with tier-2 testing to minimize the optical fiber link loss and to ensure while ensuring reliable network coverage and optimized workflow. Thus, the increasing demand for the tier-2 certification standard is expected to drive the growth of the global OTDR market during the forecast period.

"The rising investments in 4G/5G network deployment and the growing investments in smart city projects will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Key suggestions from the report:

By end-user, the communication segment accounted for the largest share of the overall revenue in 2020.

North America dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The US is a key market for optical time domain reflectometers in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe , MEA, and South America .

Major Three Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Companies:

Anritsu Corp.

Anritsu Corp. operates business through Test and Measurement and Others. The company offers the unique Coherent OTDR for testing submarine cables up to 12,000 km and the NEW uOTDR for optical fiber cable testing and measurement.

Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. operates business through Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Specialty Materials, Environmental Technologies, Life Sciences, and All Others. The company offers Corning OV Mini OTDR for testing and troubleshooting fiber optic networks.

EXFO Inc.

EXFO Inc. offers OTDR that combines a laser source and a detector to provide an inside view of the fiber link.

The report covers optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market analysis by end-user (communication, cable TV, private enterprise network, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the segment forecasts during 2021-2025.

