Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market to grow by USD 76.43 million from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Tier-2 Certification Standard- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market by End-user (Telecommunication, Cable TV, Private enterprise network, Military, and Aerospace), Type (Full-feature OTDR, Hand-held OTDR, and Fiber break locator), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 76.43 million. Increasing demand for tier-2 certification standards is a key factor driving market growth. For networks of communication within organizations, optical fibers are becoming a core network. Several companies choose to switch from copper cabling to fiber cables for a variety of reasons including the fact that there is lower attenuation, higher return on investment, and support for large bandwidth applications. The installation must be tested and certified to ensure the reliability and worth of the network when it has been set up with a fiber optic cable. The Tier-2 testing is performed by the OTDR, which measures the total optical loss due to reflections in the link, such as reflections from the fiber itself (Rayleigh backscatter) and link components, such as the head and splice (Fresnel reflector) to calculate the overall link loss. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

The growing market for rental test equipment is a significant challenge restricting market growth. A substantial capital investment is required in a high-performance OTDR. The high average selling price (ASP) of high-end, application-specific OTDRs has driven demand for used and rental OTDRs for testing purposes. OTDRs, mainly used in fiber optic network deployments, have significant initial purchase costs. Therefore, to get a better total cost of ownership (TCO), companies are turning to the OTDR rental market, where they have access to these devices for a specific period will help them reduce costs. In addition, several companies in the market have cooperated with various companies to rent or lease measuring and testing equipment. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The optical time domain reflectometer (OTDR) market has been segmented by End-user (Telecommunication, Cable TV, Private enterprise network, Military, and Aerospace), Type (Full-feature OTDR, Hand-held OTDR, and Fiber break locator), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the telecommunication segment will be significant during the forecast period. Telecommunications, also known as telecommunications, is the exchange of information over long distances. It is a general term that relates to different fields, but each is related to the sender and the receiver. This growth is driven by the increasing deployment of fiber optic cables to connect mobile stations and data centers. In addition, the growing use of FTTx applications has become an important driving force in the telecommunications sector, as they enable last-mile connectivity with fiber optic cables. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 30% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) market:

Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Briticom, Circuit Globe, Connectix Ltd., Corning Inc., EXFO Inc., Fibertronics Inc., Fluke Corp., Fortive Corp., Fujikura Co. Ltd., GAO Tek Inc., INNO Instrument Inc., Multicom Inc., ShinewayTech, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., VeEX Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Optical Time Domain Reflectometer (OTDR) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 76.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.71 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom Ltd., Anritsu Corp., Briticom, Circuit Globe, Connectix Ltd., Corning Inc., EXFO Inc., Fibertronics Inc., Fluke Corp., Fortive Corp., Fujikura Co. Ltd., GAO Tek Inc., INNO Instrument Inc., Multicom Inc., ShinewayTech, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., VeEX Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

