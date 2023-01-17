Optical Transceiver Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Smart Devices Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Optical Transceiver Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global optical transceiver market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global optical transceiver market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 15% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on optical transceiver market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on optical transceiver market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global optical transceiver market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global optical transceiver market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing demand for low cost transceivers due to energy-efficient characteristics

2) Restraints

There are many several networks in the data center network which increases the data traffic and make the network very complicated.

3) Opportunities

Increasing demand for smart devices and other connected devices

Segment Covered



The global optical transceiver market is segmented on the basis of form factor, date rate, fiber type, wavelength, and application.



The Global Optical Transceiver Market by Form Factor

SFF

SFP

CFP

CXP

XFP

QSFP

The Global Optical Transceiver Market by Date Rate

Less than 10gbps

10gbps to 40gbps

41gbps to 100gbps

More than 100gbps

The Global Optical Transceiver Market by Fiber Type

Single Mode Fiber

Multi-mode Fiber

The Global Optical Transceiver Market by Wavelength

850nm Band

1310nm Band

1550nm Band

The Global Optical Transceiver Market by Application

Telecommunication

Data Center

Enterprise

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

Accelink Technology Co. Ltd

Amphenol Corporation

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AOI)

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Eoptolink Technology Inc.

FUJITSU OPTICAL COMPONENTS LIMITED

Hisense Broadband, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Infinera Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Global Optical Transceiver Market Overview



Chapter 4. Optical Transceiver Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Optical Transceiver Market by Form Factor

5.1. SFF

5.2. SFP

5.3. CFP

5.4. CXP

5.5. XFP

5.6. QSFP



Chapter 6. Global Optical Transceiver Market by Date Rate

6.1. Less than 10gbps

6.2. 10gbps to 40gbps

6.3. 41gbps to 100gbps

6.4. More than 100gbps



Chapter 7. Global Optical Transceiver Market by Fiber Type

7.1. Single Mode Fiber

7.2. Multi-mode Fiber



Chapter 8. Global Optical Transceiver Market by Wavelength

8.1. 850nm Band

8.2. 1310nm Band

8.3. 1550nm Band



Chapter 9. Global Optical Transceiver Market by Application

9.1. Telecommunication

9.2. Data Center

9.3. Enterprise



Chapter 10. Global Optical Transceiver Market by Region 2022-2028



Chapter 11. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axk7ke

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets