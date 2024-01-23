Optical Transceiver Market Report 2023-2030: Increase in the Need for Compact and Energy-efficient Transceivers Driving Global Market Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Transceiver Market 2023 - 2030 by Fiber Type, Connector, Distance, Protocol, Form Factor, Data Rate, Wavelength, Application, and Global Growth Driver - Partner & Customer Ecosystem Competive Index & Regional Footprints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Optical Transceiver Market is poised for remarkable growth, with predictions estimating an increase from USD 10.2 Billion in 2022 to an impressive USD 31.4 Billion by 2030.

This burgeoning progress reflects a healthy CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2030. Several key drivers underpin this market expansion, including the imperative for compact and energy-efficient transceivers, which has gained significant impetus due to the industry's demand for streamlined, high-performance data transmission solutions.

Increase in the need for compact and energy-efficient transceivers driving the global market growth

The market is witnessing an escalating demand for economical transceivers due to their energy-efficient attributes, especially in telecom and data center applications. Advancements in technology have led to the development of compact form factors such as the CFP module, further propelling market growth.

The industry requires optical transceivers that can handle increased port density and efficient power utilization, thus favoring the low-cost transceiver segment. Energy-efficient solutions like those offered by industry players, for example, budget-friendly SFF optical transceiver modules for data centers, support the continued market expansion. Research and development efforts are intensifying to meet the diverse requirements of metro networks, data center interconnects, and long-haul scenarios, ensuring compatibility with complex network infrastructures.

The Surge in Demand for High-Speed Data Transmission in India Catalyzes Market Growth



With the impending rollout of 5G networks, India foresees a significant rise in demand for optical transceivers. Governmental strategies to enhance fiber optic network capabilities further aggravate this requirement, pushing towards higher data speeds and greater bandwidth capabilities. The trend towards digitalization accentuates the need for rapid data transmission, with optical transceivers being critical for the burgeoning digital infrastructure.

Robotic Automation in North America Spurs Optical Transceiver Adoption



North America's intensified adoption of robotic automation in various industries is contributing positively to the Optical Transceiver Market growth. Transceivers that facilitate 50-100 Gbps data rates dominate, owing to their ability to support high-speed data transmission, aligning with emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, and AI. Their cost-effectiveness and reliability further endorse their dominance in the marketplace.

Insightful Segmentation and Regional Analysis of Optical Transceiver Market



The market report offers an exhaustive analysis of the industry, segmenting the market by form factor, data rate, wavelength, fiber type, distance, protocol, application, and geography. Key market segments include:

SFP+, SFP28, CFP, CFP2, CFP4, XFP, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, and QSFP28 form factors

Data rates ranging from Less Than 10 Gbps to More Than 100 Gbps

Wavelength bands of 850 nm, 1310 nm, and 1550 nm

Single mode and Multimode fiber types

SC, LC, MPO, and RJ-45 connectors

Distances from Less Than 1 Km to More Than 100 Km

Key protocols such as Ethernet, Fiber Channel, and CWDM/DWDM

Applications across Telecommunication, Data Centers, and Enterprises

