Optical Transceiver Market size to increase by USD 4.71 bn between 2022 to 2027, market Segmentation by fiber type and Geography- Technavio

The global optical transceiver market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.71 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period. As a content expert, I'd describe the optical transceiver market as experiencing significant growth due to the widespread adoption of optical fibers in various industries. Multimode fibers, utilizing wavelength bands at 850 nm and 1310 nm, are essential for BiDi (bidirectional) transmission in enterprise-related applications. Data aggregation and backplane connectivity are facilitated by XFP transceivers operating at 1550 nm and 1310 nm, making them indispensable for telecommunications and other applications.

Global Optical Transceiver Market 2023-2027

Optical Transceiver Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4.71 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Applied Optoelectronics Inc., Broadcom Inc., CBO GmbH, Ciena Corp., II VI Inc., Fabrinet, Firecomms Ltd., FS.COM Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd., Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Smartoptics AS

Market Segmentation

This Optical Transceiver Market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Datacom, Telecom, Enterprise) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

This report breaks down the global Optical Transceiver Market by segment.list, providing an overview and analyzing market trends. It uses data from 2022 to estimate market figures for 2023 to end-year, offering essential insights into the current size and future growth of the market. Additionally, the report covers market characteristics, major companies, user preferences, and geographic opportunities. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Market Segmentation by Fiber Type

The Optical Transceiver Market encompasses single-mode and multimode fiber technologies. In contrast to single-mode fibers, which support a single ray of light and have a core diameter of 8-9 um, multimode fibers accommodate multiple light rays and have larger core diameters. Multimode fibers are typically used in shorter distance applications, such as LANs, and operate within wavelength bands of 850 nm and 1310 nm. BiDi (Bidirectional) transceivers, which use multimode fibers for both transmission and reception, are commonly used in data aggregation for backplane applications. Enterprise-related applications often utilize XFP transceivers, which operate at 1550 nm and support higher data rates.

Research Analyst Overview

The Compatible Transceivers market, specifically the market for Form Factor Consumer Optical Transceivers, is experiencing significant growth. Demands for devices such as Data Centers, LAN, SFP, SFPP, and QSFP+, SFPP+, and QSFP-D are driving this market forward. These transceivers are essential components for data communication, enabling high-speed data transfer between networking devices. The SFP (Small Form-factor Pluggable) transceivers, available in both 40G and 10G versions, are widely used in LAN and Data Center applications. The SFPP (Small Form-factor Pluggable Plus) transceivers, available in 28G and 112G versions, offer higher bandwidth and are increasingly being adopted for high-speed data transfer. Moreover, the QSFP (Quad Small Form-factor Pluggable) transceivers, available in 40G, 100G, and 200G versions, are used in high-performance applications such as cloud computing and large data centers. The market for these transceivers is expected to grow further due to the increasing demand for high-speed data transfer and the ongoing digital transformation.

Market Sizing

