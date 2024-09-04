Optical Transceiver Market to Grow by USD 10.3 Billion (2024-2028) with Strategic Supply Chain Collaborations, AI-Powered Market- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation- The global optical transceiver market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.31 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 16.68% during the forecast period. Strategic collaboration among supply chain members is driving market growth, with a trend towards migration of otns toward wdm architecture. However, deployment issues of fiber optic infrastructure poses a challenge. Key market players include Amphenol Corp., Applied Optoelectronics Inc., Broadcom Inc., CBO GmbH, Ciena Corp., Fabrinet, Firecomms Ltd., FS.COM Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., II VI Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd., Smartoptics AS, Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global optical transceiver market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Datacom, Telecom, and Enterprise), Fiber Type (Singlemode fiber and Multi mode fiber), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Amphenol Corp., Applied Optoelectronics Inc., Broadcom Inc., CBO GmbH, Ciena Corp., Fabrinet, Firecomms Ltd., FS.COM Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., II VI Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd., Smartoptics AS, Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Optical Transceiver Market: Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) Technology Drives Growth The Optical Transceiver Market is witnessing significant growth due to the widespread adoption of Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) technology. Carriers are migrating from SONET to WDM architecture, with a focus on Dense WDM (DWDM) systems. DWDM enables carriers to tap immense capacity by carrying multiple wavelengths over a single optical fiber, reducing the need for additional network infrastructure. Benefits of DWDM include fault detection, performance monitoring, and wavelength isolation. Advanced DWDM systems can support up to 192 wavelengths on a single pair of fibers, each capable of transporting up to 100 Gbps of data. The market is expected to benefit from the increasing demand for high-capacity networks, with 400 Gbps and 1 Tbps on the horizon. Early challenges with WDM implementation, such as insufficient features from vendors, have been addressed by advanced DWDM technology. Telecom operators are eager to transition to 100 Gbps DWDM optical networks for their long-haul networks, addressing the growing demand for bandwidth and data traffic. These factors collectively contribute to the positive outlook for the global Optical Transceiver Market during the forecast period.

The Optical Transceiver Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in speed, capacity, and scalability. Fiber optics technology and fiber optic devices, including DSP technologies, are driving this growth. Cloudscene and Metro Edge are key players in the communication landscape, while construction companies like Clune Construction are integrating AI infrastructure into their networks. 5G, IoT, and AI cluster connectivity require higher data flow, leading to increased demand for optical communication and network equipment. VoIP, LTE, and optical cable networking are also contributing to the market's growth. Form factor, data rate, fiber type, distance, and wavelength are important considerations for optical transceivers. Source Photonics and other leading companies offer a range of options, including single mode fiber, multimode fiber, SFF, SFP, QSFP, CFP, XFP, and CXP. Optical transceivers come in various distances, from km to nanometers, and connectors like LC and SC are commonly used.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The multi-dwelling unit (MDU) sector in the housing industry presents a significant growth opportunity for communication service providers in the optical transceiver market. However, deploying fiber optics in MDUs poses unique challenges. Engineering constraints such as space limitations and the presence of multiple cable networks increase installation time and costs. Creating holes for conduits and cable management require approvals from residents and local authorities, adding to the complexity of the project. Once fiber is installed, vendors face cable management issues, including the need for factory-terminated patch cords and fusion-spliced pigtails. While these solutions reduce labor costs, they require specialized equipment and trained technicians for fusion splicing, which can be costly and time-consuming. Moreover, the low penetration of fiber cables in MDUs means the demand for optical isolators is minimal. This factor may hamper the growth of the global optical transceiver market during the forecast period. Despite these challenges, communication service providers continue to explore innovative solutions to overcome these barriers and expand their fiber optic networks in the MDU sector.

The Optical Transceiver Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission in various industries. However, challenges persist in areas such as energy efficiency, particularly in data centers where large amounts of power are consumed. Networking standards and circuit designs are continually evolving to address this issue. Alternative materials and advanced communication technologies like machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are being explored to improve performance and reduce costs. Hyperscale data centers, cloud storage, and high bandwidth applications such as video streaming and cloud computing require optical transceivers with a wide operational range and 1310 nm bandwidth. Single-mode fibers and fiber optic cables are essential interconnect components, transmitting light signals over kilometers for telecommunications and networking applications. The telecom industry and IT infrastructure costs are driving the need for high-speed, low-power optical transceivers. On-premises servers and computing resources must scale to meet increasing data usage, requiring advanced connectivity solutions for high data rates and efficient data transmission networks. Base stations and the entertainment industry, including movie production and online services, also rely on optical transceivers for digital services and high data usage applications.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This optical transceiver market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Datacom

1.2 Telecom

1.3 Enterprise Fiber Type 2.1 Singlemode fiber

2.2 Multi mode fiber Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Datacom- The Optical Transceiver Market is experiencing steady growth due to increasing demand for high-speed data transmission. Companies are investing in this technology to enhance their network capabilities and improve connectivity. Key players in the market include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, and Finisar. These companies are focusing on research and development to launch innovative products and expand their customer base. The market is expected to reach significant growth in the coming years, driven by the rising adoption of cloud services and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The Optical Transceiver Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity driven by smart devices, data traffic from cloud-based services, and the adoption of 5G networks. Optical transceivers, also known as fiber optic transceivers, are interconnect components that convert electrical signals to light signals for transmission through fiber optic cables in optical communication systems. These transceivers are essential for 5G networks, which require low latency and high data rates to support the massive connectivity of 5G devices. The form factor and data rate of optical transceivers are critical factors in the market, with demands for smaller, more efficient components to accommodate the increasing number of connected devices. The market for optical transceivers is expected to continue growing as Internet usage increases, and network equipment upgrades to support 5G technology, including VoIP and LTE networks. Fiber type is also an important consideration, with single-mode fiber being the most commonly used type due to its long transmission distances and high data capacity.

Market Research Overview

The Optical Transceiver Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission in various sectors. With the proliferation of smart devices, data traffic is surging, driving the need for advanced connectivity solutions. Cloud-based services, 5G networks, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are major contributors to this trend. 5G adoption is accelerating, leading to an increase in 5G devices and the need for connectivity ICs. Network complexity is rising, necessitating the use of silicon photonics, alternative materials, and advanced circuit designs. Energy efficiency and power consumption are critical concerns, with data centers and networking standards focusing on DSP technologies and fiber optic devices. The telecom industry and telecommunications networking applications require optical transceivers for high data rates and capacity, scalability, and data flow. Fiber optics technology continues to evolve, with single-mode fibers and the 1310 nm bandwidth enabling high-speed, kilometers-long data transmission. The communication landscape is transforming, with AI infrastructure, cloud scene, metro edge, and Clune Construction leading the way. The entertainment industry, movie industry, and online entertainment are also driving demand for optical transceivers in digital services. Operational range, latency, and fiber optic cables are essential considerations for high-speed data transmission in high bandwidth applications such as video streaming, cloud computing, and telecommunications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Datacom



Telecom



Enterprise

Fiber Type

Singlemode Fiber



Multi Mode Fiber

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio