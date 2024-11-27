Optical Transceiver Market to grow by USD 10.32 Billion from 2024-2028, driven by supply chain collaborations, Report on AI's role in market evolution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global optical transceiver market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.32 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 16.68% during the forecast period. Strategic collaboration among supply chain members is driving market growth, with a trend towards migration of OTNs toward wdm architecture.

However, deployment issues of fiber optic infrastructure poses a challenge. Key market players include Amphenol Corp., Applied Optoelectronics Inc., Broadcom Inc., CBO GmbH, Ciena Corp., Fabrinet, Firecomms Ltd., FS.COM Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., II VI Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd., Smartoptics AS, Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global optical transceiver market 2024-2028

Market Driver

The Optical Transceiver Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend of smart devices, data traffic, and cloud-based services. With the adoption of 5G networks and the rise of connected devices, the need for high-speed data transmission and low latency is becoming crucial. Optical transceivers, also known as fiber optic transceivers, are interconnect components that convert electrical signals into light signals and transmit data through fiber optic cables. Key players in the market include Source Photonics, Meltwater, and Clune Construction. They are focusing on product portfolio expansion, using advanced communication technologies like silicon photonics, DSP technologies, and circuit designs, to meet the demands of hyperscale data centers, telecommunications, and networking applications. The market is driven by the telecom industry, data center networks, and the entertainment industry, which require high data rates, capacity, scalability, and data flow. The use of alternative materials and energy-efficient solutions like circuit designs and connectivity ICs is also a major trend. The operational range of optical transceivers is expanding, with the 1310 nm bandwidth being widely used in single-mode fibers. Network complexity, power consumption, and networking standards are key challenges for the market. The market is expected to grow further with the increasing adoption of AI infrastructure, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) in the communication landscape. The market is expected to reach new heights with the rollout of 5G networks, IoT, and cloud services. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with a focus on high-speed data transmission, high bandwidth applications, and connectivity solutions.

The Optical Transport Network (OTN) market is witnessing a shift from SONET technology to wavelength-division multiplexing (WDM) architecture, particularly dense WDM (DWDM). Carriers are increasingly adopting DWDM systems due to their ability to carry multiple wavelengths over a single optical fiber, significantly reducing the need for additional network deployments. This is especially beneficial in areas with limited installation space. DWDM offers advantages such as fault detection, performance monitoring, and wavelength isolation. By utilizing this technology, carriers can efficiently increase their network capacity while controlling costs.

Market Challenges

The Optical Transceiver Market is facing significant challenges due to the increasing demand for smart devices, data traffic, cloud-based services, and the adoption of 5G networks. The proliferation of connected devices and the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving up network complexity. This complexity is further compounded by the need for low latency in 5G devices and the increasing operational range requirements. To meet these challenges, companies are focusing on developing advanced communication solutions using connectivity ICs, silicon photonics, and alternative materials. Energy efficiency and power consumption are also key concerns, as data centers and networking applications continue to consume vast amounts of computing resources. The telecom industry is under pressure to reduce IT infrastructure costs, making high-speed data transmission and high bandwidth applications essential. The entertainment industry, including movie streaming and online services, is driving the demand for data centers and cloud services, which require scalable and efficient data transmission networks. Optical communication using fiber optics technology is becoming increasingly important, with companies expanding their product portfolios to include advanced components such as transmitters, receivers, and connectors for single-mode and multimode fibers. DSP technologies and networking standards are also being developed to meet the demands of hyperscale data centers and AI infrastructure. The communication landscape is evolving rapidly, with the Internet penetration rate and AI adoption driving up data usage. Companies are investing in advanced circuit designs and fiber optic devices to meet the demands of high data rates and high-speed connectivity solutions. The form factor, data rate, fiber type, and distance are all critical factors in the development of optical transceivers for various applications, including telecommunications, VoIP, LTE, and optical cable networking. Key players in the market include Source Photonics, Clune Construction, Cloudscene, and Meltwater, among others. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for connectivity solutions in various industries, including telecom, data centers, and cloud services.

The multi-dwelling unit (MDU) sector in the housing industry presents significant growth opportunities for communication service providers in the optical transceiver market. However, deploying fiber optics in MDUs poses unique challenges. Engineering issues such as space constraints and the presence of multiple cable networks increase installation time and project costs. Creating conduits, pulling fiber above ceilings and within walls, and making other pathways can create bottlenecks, particularly in brownfield MDUs. These challenges necessitate innovative fiber deployment solutions tailored to specific geographical and earth stratum conditions. Effective addressing of these barriers is crucial for successful fiber deployment in MDUs and market growth in the optical transceiver industry.

Segment Overview

This optical transceiver market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Datacom

1.2 Telecom

1.3 Enterprise Fiber Type 2.1 Singlemode fiber

2.2 Multi mode fiber Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Datacom- The datacom segment of the optical transceiver market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on data analytics in major firms. With the generation of large volumes of structured and unstructured data, there is a pressing need to collect, process, and analyze this information for effective decision-making. Hyperscale and metro data centers are being built to accommodate this data, with hyperscale data centers requiring fiber optic components like optical transceivers for long-distance, low-loss data transmission. Optical transceivers are also essential in metro data centers for efficient data transmission within metropolitan areas. The number of optical transceivers required has increased with the evolution of data center architectures, driving the growth of the global optical transceiver market. Key factors contributing to this growth include cloud migration, cloud computing, distributed computing, IaaS virtual configuration, and large data.

Research Analysis

The Optical Transceiver Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity driven by smart devices, data traffic, and cloud-based services. The adoption of 5G networks and 5G technology is further fueling this growth, as 5G devices require advanced optical transceivers to support their high data rates and low latency. Optical transceivers, also known as fiber optic transceivers, are interconnect components that convert electrical signals into light signals and vice versa, enabling optical communication through fiber optic cables. These transceivers are essential for optical fiber networks, including those used for internet usage, VoIP, LTE, and other network equipment. The form factor and data rate of optical transceivers vary, with different fiber types used to support various applications. Overall, the Optical Transceiver Market is poised for continued growth as the demand for faster and more reliable connectivity increases.

Market Research Overview

The Optical Transceiver Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and low latency in various industries, including smart devices, data centers, telecommunications, and the entertainment industry. The proliferation of cloud-based services, 5G networks, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the need for advanced connectivity solutions that can handle high data rates and scalability. Optical transceivers, also known as fiber optic transceivers, are interconnect components that convert electrical signals into light signals for transmission through fiber optic cables. They play a crucial role in high-speed data transmission, high bandwidth applications, and fiber optics technology. Key factors fueling the market growth include the operational range of optical transceivers, power consumption, energy efficiency, networking standards, circuit designs, alternative materials, and the adoption of silicon photonics. The telecom industry, hyperscale data centers, and AI infrastructure are major consumers of optical transceivers due to their need for high-speed connectivity and low latency. The market is witnessing product portfolio expansion with the introduction of new form factors, such as SFF, SFP, QSFP, CFP, XFP, CXP, and connectors like LC, SC, and MPO, catering to different distance, fiber type, and wavelength requirements. The market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for connectivity, scalability, and data flow in the communication landscape.

