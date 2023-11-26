Optical Transceiver Market to grow by USD 4.71 billion between 2022 to 2027 | Strategic collaboration among supply chain members boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The optical transceiver market by end-user (datacom, telecom, and enterprise) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the optical transceiver market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 4.71 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Transceiver Market 2023-2027

Strategic collaboration among supply chain members drives market growth. There is an increasing need for higher bandwidth due to the growing IoT market and increased enterprise data, video, and IP/Internet traffic. Therefore, members of the supply chain have initiated strategic collaborations to develop and design common optical transceiver standards to meet the product needs of next-generation data centers which drives the market growth. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge -

Different architecture requirements is a major challenge hindering the market growth. It is essential for regional carriers to evaluate and compare the benefits offered by OTN versus alternative technologies, including SONET and reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexer (ROADM) networks or packet networks. In addition, the adoption at various schedules affects the seamless integration of OTN technology in most regions, with only the metro cities benefiting from the technology. Hence, such factors hinder the market growth.

The optical transceiver market has been segmented by end-user (datacom, telecom, and enterprise) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the datacom segment is significant during the forecast period. The datacom segment comprises the sales of fiber optic transceivers to major firms that emphasize deploying fiber optic networks for data transmission and interconnection purposes at data centers. In addition, it fuels infrastructure as a service (IaaS), cloud computing, big data, and other new applications. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

APAC accounts for 43% of the market growth during the forecast period. There is an increase in data centers in APAC which is expected to fuel the market for fiber optic components, such as optical transceivers. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Optical Transceiver Market:

Amphenol Corp., Applied Optoelectronics Inc., Broadcom Inc., CBO GmbH, Ciena Corp., II VI Inc., Fabrinet, Firecomms Ltd., FS.COM Inc., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Shaoxing ZKTel Equipment Co. Ltd., Source Photonics, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., and Smartoptics AS

