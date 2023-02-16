Optical Transceivers Market to Reach $5.31 Billion and 42,923 Thousand Units by 2030 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Optical Transceivers Market by Form Factor (SFF and SFP; SFP+ and SFP28; XFP; CXP), Data Rate, Wavelength, Type, Distance, Protocol, Application (Data Center, Telecommunication), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030", the optical transceivers market is projected to 2030 to reach $5.31 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023. Based on volume, the optical transceivers market is projected to reach 42,923 thousand units by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Optical transceivers, also known as fiber optic transceivers, are used in most industries due to their ability to transport high levels of data over a network. Optical transceivers are devices that transmit and receive optical signals in fiber-optic communication systems. It helps increase bandwidth, enables longer transmission distances, improves security, and reduces electromagnetic interference compared to traditional copper cable. These transceivers support high-speed data transfer, making them ideal for use in data centers, telecommunication networks, and other high-demand applications.

The growth of this market is driven by the growing adoption of optical modules among data centers and the rising need for optical transceivers for extended wavelengths over long distances. However, government regulations and certifications restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of 5G and cloud technologies in emerging countries and the increasing demand for high-speed internet and data-intensive applications are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the lack of standardization is a major challenge for the players operating in this market.

Rising Need for Optical Transceivers for Extended Wavelengths Over Long Distances is Expected to Drive the Market Growth

Optical transceivers with extended wavelengths support higher data rates than traditional transceivers that operate in the S-band (850 nm to 950 nm), which has limited distance & data rate capabilities. Extended wavelength optical transceivers support higher data rates and longer distances due to the lower attenuation and dispersion characteristics of the C-band (1530 nm to 1565 nm) and the L-band (1565 nm to 1625 nm. Optical transceivers with extended wavelengths provide low-latency connectivity, which is critical for 5G and cloud applications. Thus, the rising need for optical transceivers for extended wavelengths and long distances is boosting their adoption, driving the growth of this market.

To provide efficient analysis, Meticulous Research® has segmented this market based on form factor (SFF, SFP, SFP+ and SFP28, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, and QSFP28, CFP, CFP2, and CFP4, XFP, CXP), type (single mode fiber and multimode fiber), wavelength (short-range, long-range, extended-range, and other wavelengths), protocol (ethernet, FTTx, fiber channel, CWDM/DWDM, and other protocols), data rate (less than 10 Gbps, 10 Gbps–40 Gbps, 41 Gbps–100 Gbps, and more than 100 Gbps), distance (less than 550m, 551m to 20 km, 21 Km to 50 km, 51 Km to 120 km, and more than 120km), application (data centers, (data center interconnects, and intra-data center connections), telecommunication (ultra-long-haul networks, long-haul networks, and metro networks), and geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Based on type, the optical transceivers market is segmented into single mode fiber and multimode fiber. In 2023, the single mode fiber segment is expected to account for the larger share of the optical transceivers market. This segment is also projected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's large market share and high growth are attributed to the high-volume adoption of high-data-rate modules, growing demand for high data transmission, rising demand for optical communications for low signal attenuation and high bandwidth, and expansion of telecom infrastructure.

Based on wavelength, the optical transceivers market is segmented into short-range, long-range, extended-range, and other wavelengths. In terms of value, in 2023, the long-range segment is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need for greater reliability and faster data transfer speeds for long distances, along with the need to increase data throughput and enhanced signal transmission. However, the extended-range segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the optical transceivers market is segmented into data centers and telecommunication. The data centers segment is further subsegmented into data center interconnects and intra-data center connections. The telecommunication segment is further subsegmented into ultra-long-haul networks, long-haul networks, and metro networks. In 2023, in terms of value, the data centers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share and high growth of this market are attributed to the growing need to improve the power efficiency of data center infrastructure, the increasing need to connect more data centers over distances, the rising utilization of cloud services, and the need for high bandwidth in data centers.

Based on geography, the optical transceivers market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the optical transceivers market. The region is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The growth in this regional market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of optical modules in data centers and 5G & cloud technologies in the region, increasing demand for high-speed data transmission and communication networks, the rising development and initiatives towards enhancing digital infrastructure and the surging need for higher bandwidths.

Some of the key players operating in the optical transceivers market include Accelink Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Broadcom Inc. (U.S.), Coherent Corp. (U.S.), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Smith Interconnect (U.K.), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), HUBER+SUHNER AG (Switzerland), Hisense Broadband, Inc. (China), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Smartoptics (Europe), InnoLight (China), HG Genuine Co., Ltd. (China), Eoptolink Technology Inc., Ltd. (China), SHANGHAI TARLUZ TELECOM TECH. CO., LTD. (China), Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Acacia Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Amphenol Communications Solutions (U.S.), Fujitsu Optical Components Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Intel Corporation (U.S.).

Scope of the Report:

Optical Transceivers Market, by Form Factor

QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP-DD, and QSFP28

SFP, SFP+ and SFP28

CFP, CFP2, and CFP4

XFP (10 Gigabit Small Form Factor Pluggable)

CXP

SFF (Small Form Factor)

Optical Transceivers Market, by Type

Single Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

Optical Transceivers Market, by Wavelength

Long-range

Extended-range

Short-range

Other Wavelengths

Optical Transceivers Market, by Protocol

Ethernet

FTTx (Fiber to the x)

Fiber Channel

CWDM/DWDM (Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing/Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing)

Other Protocols

Optical Transceivers Market, by Data Rate

Less than 10 Gbps

10 Gbps–40 Gbps

41 Gbps–100 Gbps

More than 100 Gbps

Optical Transceivers Market, by Distance

Less than 550m

551m to 20 km

to 20 km 21 Km to 50 km

51 Km to 120 km

More than 120km

Optical Transceivers Market, by Application

Data Centers

Data Center Interconnects



Intra-data Center Connections

Telecommunication

Ultra-long-haul Networks



Long-haul Networks



Metro Networks

Optical Transceivers Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Denmark



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Taiwan



Singapore



Thailand



Indonesia



Vietnam



Philippines



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.