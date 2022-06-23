Optical Transport Network Equipment Market Forecast Report 2020: USD 16.64 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2024 | Technavio

Optical Transport Network Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The optical transport network equipment market research report extensively covers optical transport network equipment market segmentation by technology (WDM and SONET/SDH) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Technology Landscape

The optical transport network equipment market share growth by the WDM segment will be significant for revenue

will be significant for revenue The WDM segment of the global OTN equipment market is expected to grow during the forecast period, primarily due to the significant investments of China in the development of broadband infrastructure, with a focus on 100G fiber-optic Internet connections.

in the development of broadband infrastructure, with a focus on 100G fiber-optic Internet connections. With the growing demand for data services, the demand for high-speed fixed broadband is also increasing, along with the demand for high-speed data center interconnections. In response to the growing demand for high-speed broadband, service providers are replacing SONET gears with WDM equipment. The primary driving factor for the WDM segment will be the increasing demand for 100 Gbps networks during the forecast period.

Geography Landscape

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for optical transport network equipment in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.

during the forecast period. The US is the key market for optical transport network equipment in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. The region has been witnessing a significant surge in demand for fiber-optic connections from residential as well as business customers. In North America , the communications industry is booming because of the use of the Internet for purposes such as online gaming, social media, video chatting, and online shopping.

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab a sample now!

Companies Covered:

The optical transport network equipment market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

ADTRAN Inc.

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Ciena Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Infinera Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Nokia Corp.

ZTE Corp.

To know about the vendor offerings - Click Now!

Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Optical Transport Network Equipment Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Optical Transport Network Equipment Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Optical Transport Network Equipment Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The drone sensor market share is expected to increase to USD 584.83 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66%.

share is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.66%. The marine engine monitoring system market share is expected to increase to USD 119.18 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.92%

Optical Transport Network Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 16.64 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.78 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADTRAN Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corp., and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

WDM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

SONET/SDH - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Communication service providers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Public sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ADTRAN Inc.

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Ciena Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Infinera Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Nokia Corp.

ZTE Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio