Optical Transport Network Equipment Market Forecast Report 2020: USD 16.64 Billion Market Growth Opportunity by 2024 | Technavio

Jun 23, 2022, 05:40 ET
NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The optical transport network equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 16.64 billion from 2019 to 2024, progressing at a CAGR of 16% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The key factor driving growth in the optical transport network equipment market is the growing mobile data traffic. The global smartphone market has been seeing massive growth since 2010. Internet-based smartphone applications that are used by end consumers transfer data via a massive network of optical fibers. Optical fiber infrastructure connects to cell towers where RF photons accumulated from several billion mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets are converted to infrared photons to ensure efficient and effective fiber-optic backhaul transferred to all-fiber metropolitan, long-haul, regional, and submarine networks, which connect cities, countries, and continents. Therefore, with the growing adoption of smartphones and tablets, the demand for OTNs and the associated hardware will accelerate during the forecast period, as cellular networks will see growth in mobile data, which will require efficient fiber-optic network infrastructure.
The optical transport network equipment market research report extensively covers optical transport network equipment market segmentation by technology (WDM and SONET/SDH) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
- The optical transport network equipment market share growth by the WDM segment will be significant for revenue
- The WDM segment of the global OTN equipment market is expected to grow during the forecast period, primarily due to the significant investments of China in the development of broadband infrastructure, with a focus on 100G fiber-optic Internet connections.
- With the growing demand for data services, the demand for high-speed fixed broadband is also increasing, along with the demand for high-speed data center interconnections. In response to the growing demand for high-speed broadband, service providers are replacing SONET gears with WDM equipment. The primary driving factor for the WDM segment will be the increasing demand for 100 Gbps networks during the forecast period.
- 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for optical transport network equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions.
- The region has been witnessing a significant surge in demand for fiber-optic connections from residential as well as business customers. In North America, the communications industry is booming because of the use of the Internet for purposes such as online gaming, social media, video chatting, and online shopping.
The optical transport network equipment market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- ADTRAN Inc.
- ADVA Optical Networking SE
- Ciena Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
- Infinera Corp.
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Nokia Corp.
- ZTE Corp.
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Optical Transport Network Equipment Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which business tactics will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the market's growth potential?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Optical Transport Network Equipment Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
|
Optical Transport Network Equipment Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
USD 16.64 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.78
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ADTRAN Inc., ADVA Optical Networking SE, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Nokia Corp., and ZTE Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
