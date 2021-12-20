Optically Clear Adhesive Market Size to Reach USD 3.16 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Application of Optically Clear Adhesives in Advanced Displays and Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics Products Globally Are Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global optically clear adhesive market size reached USD 1.58 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing use of optically clear adhesives in sophisticated displays and rising demand for consumer electronics products globally are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand for consumer electronics devices globally, is driving demand for optically clear adhesives as it is used during production of screens for smartphones, desktops and laptops, wearable devices, and TVs. In addition, increasing introduction of optical covalent bonding technology is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future.

However, stringent regulations for adhesives and easily available substitutes are expected to hamper global optically clear adhesive market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Flat segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR over the forecast period. Rising demand for large-screen television sets, tablets, computers, monitors, as well as other electronic devices with screens and touch panel sensors is expected to drive growth of this segment.

Mobile phones segment is expected to register significantly steady revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing focus on improving mobile phone screen quality is expected to drive growth of this segment.

Automotive segment is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing production of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is driving demand for optically clear adhesive from the automotive industry for bonding of various components, screens, panels etc. deployed in such vehicles.

North America market is expected to register steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Rising demand for consumer electronics products in countries such as the United States , Canada , and Mexico is a key factor driving North America market growth.

Some major companies in the market report include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M Company, Dow Silicones Corporation, tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Vampire Optical Coatings, Inc., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Cyberbond L.L.C.

Company, Dow Silicones Corporation, tesa SE, Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Vampire Optical Coatings, Inc., DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Cyberbond L.L.C. In December 2020 , 3M Company introduced hi-tack silicone adhesive tapes with 2480 3M hi-tack silicone adhesive. 3M's innovative silicone adhesive improves the lives of patients who use wearable medical devices that are required for prolonged use.

Emergen Research has segmented the global optically clear adhesive market on the basis of resin type, device structure, substrate, application, end-use, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyvinyl Acetate



Acrylic



Polyurethane



Epoxy



Silicone



Others

Device Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Edge-Curved



Flat

Substrate Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Glass



Metal



Poly Carbonate



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) Glass



Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Mobile Phones



Monitors & Laptop



Tablets



Automotive



Television



Wearable Devices



Outdoor Signage



Electronic Blackboards



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Construction



Aerospace



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

