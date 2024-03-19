Opticonx Announces Partnership with Fiber Optic Center to Accelerate Delivery of Fiber Optic Components

PUTNAM, Conn., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opticonx , a USA-based manufacturer of fiber optic cabling components and systems and wholly owned subsidiary of Precision Optical Technologies , announces an exclusive global distribution agreement with Fiber Optic Center, Inc. (FOC) . As a result of this partnership, FOC, a leading international distributor of fiber optic components, equipment and supplies, will help bring Opticonx's high-quality/innovative LightTube™ fiber optic furcation and breakout tubing products to the wider optical networking industry.

The new partnership will accelerate customer experience and market access, expanding Opticonx's reach and ensuring LightTube™ is readily available to meet the diverse needs of optical OEMs, fiber optic cable assembly manufacturers and other related businesses. Through the streamlined relationships, distribution channels and first-hand expertise of Fiber Optic Center, this alliance will support customers in easily obtaining a cost-effective, right-sized solution as global demand for fiber optic cabling solutions rises .

"We are proud to partner with Fiber Optic Center to distribute our high-quality fiber optic furcation portfolio," says Paul Shultz, SVP, General Manager, Opticonx. "By leveraging Fiber Optic Center's extensive distribution network and deep inventory, we are poised to broaden our ability to reach and impact our customer's most pressing needs. We're excited about the partnership's possibilities and look forward to positively impacting the market."

"I am excited to strengthen our relationship with Opticonx after building a relationship with and admiring their products and crew for many years. Working with a furcation tube manufacturer that has their high quality systems and proven performance specifications to best meet our customers' needs is an important collaboration. Opticonx furcation tubing and kits provide the dimensional and thermal stability high standards that Fiber Optic Center offers with every product and line we represent. I look forward to Fiber Optic Center recommending Opticonx's excellent products and partnering our industry leading technical teams' knowledge on final use to continue ensuring customer satisfaction." - Ben Waite, President & CEO, Fiber Optic Center, Inc.

Opticonx's LightTube™ portfolio is designed for the protection, termination and identification of all types of buffered optical fibers, including loose tube stranded, tight buffered, micro-distribution, loose tube unitube, central tube and ribbon, for direct termination with industry-standard connectors.

Opticonx will exhibit at Booth #1549 during OFC 2024 in San Diego, held March 26-28. To schedule a meeting with an Opticonx team representative onsite, please email [email protected] .

Fiber Optic Center will also be exhibiting at Booth #2012.

About Opticonx

Opticonx is a US-based manufacturer of both standard and custom, high-quality fiber optic cabling components and systems. Our products reflect more than 26 years of innovative design, and quality manufacturing experience in the assembly of standard and complex fiber optic cable, furcation tubing, cable assemblies and connectivity solutions. Visit www.opticonx.com for more information.

About Fiber Optic Center

Fiber Optic Center, Inc., (FOC), is an international leader in distributing fiber optic components, equipment and supplies and has been helping customers make the best cable assemblies in the world for over two decades. Several areas of specialization and expertise, in which they are the industry leader, make them the preferred choice for many of the world's fiber professionals. In these key technology areas, FOC is "at least as technical as the manufacturer" about the products they sell. Striving to "make the business part easy," they offer outstanding and personal customer service, low or no minimum purchase order values, and from-stock delivery on industry-leading products and technology. FOC is the industry connection to the most innovative optical products, technologies and technical experts who integrate their manufacturing knowledge and vast experience into customers' worldwide operations. @FiberOpticCntr

