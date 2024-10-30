OptiFILL+® Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label with over 40% Bio-Content

WAYNE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Sands is proud to announce that OptiFILL+®, our Antimicrobial Coated Sand infill, has been awarded the USDA Certified Biobased Product label. With over 40% biobased content, OptiFILL+® continues to set the standard for innovation in the artificial turf industry, offering a sustainable solution for sports fields, landscaping, and pet applications.

The USDA BioPreferred® Program certifies products that contain a significant percentage of biobased materials, helping to increase the use of renewable resources. OptiFILL+®'s certification underscores our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility while maintaining the highest levels of performance and durability.

"Achieving USDA BioPreferred® certification is a major milestone for us," said Anthony Haddock, Director of Operations of Preferred Sands. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that not only meets the demands of modern synthetic turf applications but also contributes to a healthier environment. With over 40% bio-content, OptiFILL+® delivers outstanding performance while reducing the carbon footprint, which is a key concern for many of our customers."

OptiFILL+®'s biobased content is derived from natural, renewable sources, making it an eco-friendly alternative to conventional infill options. The product also features an innovative antistatic coating, and pet-friendly properties, enhancing its versatility across a wide range of turf installations.

The USDA BioPreferred® certification further solidifies OptiFILL+®'s position as a leading choice for contractors, architects, and facility managers looking to implement sustainable solutions without sacrificing quality or durability.

For more information about OptiFILL+® and our sustainable infill solutions, please visit optifill.preferredsands.com or contact Preferred Sands at 855-372-2435 or [email protected].

About Preferred Sands

Preferred Sands is a leading provider of high-performance infill solutions for synthetic turf, committed to sustainability, innovation, and excellence. We own and control every step of the supply chain—from sand mining, technology development, coating processes, packaging, and logistics—ensuring the highest quality and consistency in our products. This vertical integration allows us to deliver exceptional value while maintaining strict environmental and performance standards. Our flagship product, OptiFILL+®, is designed to meet the unique demands of today's artificial turf applications, providing superior performance, durability, and eco-friendly attributes.

