OptiGroup acquires Van den IJssel Bedrijfskleding BV in the Netherlands

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today announces the acquisition of Van den IJssel Bedrijfskleding BV, a leading distributor specialised in workwear and personal protective equipment (PPE) in the Netherlands. Through the acquisition, OptiGroup will further strengthen its market position in the area of safety supplies to B2B customers in the region. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Van den IJssel Bedrijfskleding, with 45 employees and a turnover of approximately EUR 9 million, is a full-service distributor of workwear and safety solutions to a wide range of industries such as construction, manufacturing and offshore. The acquisition is in line with OptiGroup's strategy to develop the business portfolio towards leading positions in attractive market segments in Europe. The acquired company becomes part of the Safety cluster in Benelux together with All Safety, which operate in the Medical business area.

