OptiGroup acquires Van den IJssel Bedrijfskleding BV in the Netherlands

News provided by

OptiGroup

05 Dec, 2023, 03:31 ET

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OptiGroup today announces the acquisition of Van den IJssel Bedrijfskleding BV, a leading distributor specialised in workwear and personal protective equipment (PPE) in the Netherlands. Through the acquisition, OptiGroup will further strengthen its market position in the area of safety supplies to B2B customers in the region. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Van den IJssel Bedrijfskleding, with 45 employees and a turnover of approximately EUR 9 million, is a full-service distributor of workwear and safety solutions to a wide range of industries such as construction, manufacturing and offshore. The acquisition is in line with OptiGroup's strategy to develop the business portfolio towards leading positions in attractive market segments in Europe. The acquired company becomes part of the Safety cluster in Benelux together with All Safety, which operate in the Medical business area.

For further information, please contact:
Alex de Graaf, SVP Medical, OptiGroup, [email protected] 
Stefan Sikander, Corporate Communication Director, OptiGroup, [email protected]

Also from this source

OptiGroup acquires the packaging business of PACIA AB in Sweden

OptiGroup has through its daughter company PacsOn acquired the packaging business of PACIA AB in southern Sweden. The transaction will further...

Henrik Hjalmarsson appointed as new President and CEO of OptiGroup

The OptiGroup Board of Directors has today appointed Henrik Hjalmarsson as the new President and CEO of OptiGroup, tasked to take the next step in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

General Manufacturing

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.