Optiline Enterprises Appoints Leo Marchesseault as CEO

Co-Founders Tommy Bolduc and Mick Bolduc intensify efforts on ambitious long-term growth plan

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Optiline Enterprises, a leading provider of drywall and framing solutions for commercial construction projects across the East Coast, today announced the appointment of Leo Marchesseault as CEO as the company accelerates expansion across the region and beyond.

The leadership alignment ensures Optiline Enterprises has both the strategic vision and operational execution needed to achieve its ambitious plan for tenfold growth over the next decade.

Optiline Enterprises CEO, Leo Marchesseault. (CNW Group/Optiline Enterprises) Optiline Enterprises CEO, Leo Marchesseault, engages in conversation with colleagues at a company-wide meeting. (CNW Group/Optiline Enterprises) Optiline Enterprises CEO, Leo Marchesseault, and co-founder, Tommy Bolduc, address employees during a company-wide meeting. (CNW Group/Optiline Enterprises)

"Leo is the clear choice to lead Optiline Enterprises into its next chapter," said co-founder Tommy Bolduc. "His servant-leadership approach has earned the trust and respect of the entire team, and his track record of excelling in diverse roles has prepared him well for this responsibility."

"We're excited to see him take on this new challenge," added co-founder Mick Bolduc. "We have a remarkable period of growth ahead of us, and there is no one we'd rather see at the helm as CEO."

Marchesseault joined Optiline Enterprises in 2015 as an OSHA-authorized trainer, safety director, and project manager, later becoming chief operating officer in 2017. In that role, he has driven key business objectives, nurtured the company's collaborative culture, and guided it through a period of rapid growth. Marchesseault has modernized operations, introducing key software and technology initiatives, strengthening processes, and helping to open new markets, while exemplifying the company's values day-to-day.

Before joining Optiline Enterprises, Marchesseault founded and operated a drywall company, developing comprehensive expertise in cold-formed metal framing and drywall construction and finishing. That entrepreneurial experience underpins the practical, growth-oriented perspective he brings to the CEO role. He has also served his country as an Army Ranger, an experience that shaped his leadership approach and commitment to mission-driven results.

"My experience in the 75th Ranger Regiment taught me that success comes from discipline, teamwork, and putting the mission before yourself," said Marchesseault. "Those same principles are at the heart of Optiline. As CEO, my focus is to build on the culture we've created, expand opportunities for our people, and lead this team toward our bold vision of becoming a billion-dollar organization."

About Optiline Enterprises

Optiline Enterprises is a leading provider of drywall and finishing solutions for commercial construction projects across the United States. With a mission to positively impact the lives of people in the construction industry through opportunities, Optiline Enterprises combines family values with a client-first approach to deliver exceptional quality and craftsmanship. The company prioritizes safety and has completed over 1,000 projects with precision, reliability, and a team-oriented culture that ensures every project meets the highest standards. Based in Nashua, New Hampshire, Optiline Enterprises is driven by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and desire to bring clients an unrivaled experience.

