Optilogic's Groundbreaking Sensitivity at Scale Enables Large-Scale Sensitivity Analysis With a Single Click

News provided by

Optilogic

21 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

Sensitivity at Scale runs hundreds or thousands of sensitivity scenarios in parallel with a single click in its SaaS-based Cosmic Frog supply chain design platform.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply chain network design software innovator, Optilogic, is making true large-scale sensitivity analysis possible with Sensitivity at Scale, which runs hundreds or thousands of sensitivity scenarios in parallel with a single click.

This groundbreaking innovation in supply chain sensitivity analysis is available today in Optilogic Cosmic Frog, the only 100-percent SaaS-native supply chain design platform. Cosmic Frog leverages the power of the cloud to enable sensitivity analysis as a core part of the design workflow.

Continue Reading
Optilogic’s Groundbreaking Sensitivity at Scale Enables Large-Scale Sensitivity Analysis With a Single Click
Optilogic’s Groundbreaking Sensitivity at Scale Enables Large-Scale Sensitivity Analysis With a Single Click

Sensitivity analysis is an important part of the supply chain design discipline, allowing users to understand how robust a scenario is when variables change. For example, sensitivity scenarios show the impact on financials, service, and risk for each supply chain design if transportation costs and customer demand fluctuates.

This critical element of supply chain design is cumbersome and often neglected due to limited processing power avalilable to test multiple scenario variations.

Cosmic Frog removes these barriers by enabling large-scale sensitivity analysis with a single click of the "Sensitivity at Scale" button.

Sensitivity scenarios are automatically created and then "hyper-scaled" on Optilogic's SaaS platform, running many hundreds or thousands of sensitivity scenarios in parallel.

Sensitivity at Scale is a stunning breakthrough in supply chain analytics: users can now view the entire solution landscape to pinpoint the exact tipping point of when and how to adjust their supply chain design strategy. This leads to more accurate and efficient design strategies that were previously unattainable.

"Until now, sensitivity analysis was limited and often simply not done due to limitations of desktop and 'half-SaaS' design solutions," said Optilogic CEO Don Hicks. "With Cosmic Frog, companies can rapidly design and test thousands of future-state supply chain scenarios to select the most robust designs to implement—creating more resilient supply chains and delivering shareholder value."

Watch a 5-minute demo of Cosmic Frog or sign up for a free trial account.

About Optilogic

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk rating on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

Press Contact:

Jennifer Randall
218-341-1318
http://www.optilogic.com

SOURCE Optilogic

Also from this source

Optilogic Defies Market Dynamics to Secure New Funding and Investment Partners

Optilogic Introduces Personalized Risk Profiling in Cosmic Frog Supply Chain Network Design Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.